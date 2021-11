A handful of agricultural groups are reacting positively to key provisions found in the Build Back Better Act. Growth Energy, the National Corn Growers Association, the National Farmers Union and the Renewable Fuels Association are grateful for the Congressional efforts to build new markets for farmers and biofuel producers. In a letter to the chairs of the House and Senate Ag Committees, the groups also say they appreciate the efforts to help lower the carbon intensity of agriculture.

AGRICULTURE ・ 5 DAYS AGO