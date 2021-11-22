ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Former Netflix Original Series Director Carolyn Newman And ‘Transplant’ Exec Virginia Rankin Join John Morayniss’ Blink Studios

By Max Goldbart
Deadline
Deadline
 6 days ago

Former Netflix Director of Original Series Carolyn Newman has joined John Morayniss’ fledgling Canadian production venture Blink Studios , with Transplant exec Virginia Rankin also signed as In-House Exec.

Newman starts next week as EVP, Global Scripted, joining from Will Packer Media where she has spent the past year heading up scripted TV and production, selling five shows in development to both streamers and broadcasters.

She is a former Netflix Director of Original Series, where she developed 17 original titles such as Clickbait, The Serpent and Echoes.

Based in LA and reporting to Morayniss, Newman will focus on development of scripted content, working closely with Toronto-based Rankin, whose focus will be on new and diverse voices in Canada and internationally. Rankin’s exec credits include CTV/NBC’s Transplant, CTV police drama 19-2 and Netflix’s Bad Blood.

Former eOne Television Chief Morayniss revealed he was launching Blink Studios earlier this month with a handful of former colleagues and backing from Endeavor Content . The company will look to invest in Canadian production companies as well as strike deals with writers and producers, along with pursuing IP in Canada and around the world.

Moryaniss hailed Newman’s “talent for attaching the right creative team and her passion for supporting and inspiring writers to do their best work,” while he described Rankin as “one of the best creative producers and executives working in Canada.”

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘This Is Us’ Cast Gets 7-Figure Bonuses Ahead Of Final Season, Raises Parity Issue

EXCLUSIVE: On-screen, the cast of NBC’s This Is Us plays a close-knit family and, after five and a half years together, they have become close off-screen too, which came into play during a recent negotiation with the network and studio 20th Television, I have learned. I hear the family drama’s main adult cast — Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Sullivan and Jon Huertas — sought pay raises this past summer, heading into the praised series’ upcoming sixth and final season. The request, based on the series’ success, was initially met with resistance...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Most Popular Netflix Movies & TV Series, Ranked By Total Viewing Time

Netflix released a treasure trove of data on its most popular movies and series that threw new light onto just how incredibly popular some of its offerings have been. What’s more, the streamer committed to doing so on a weekly basis. The weekly data will reflect total hours viewed, rather than the company’s previous metric of at least two minutes of watch time counting as a “household view.” Deadline curated running lists of the most popular Netflix shows and movies by household views up until the metrics changed in Nov. 2021. You can see them here. Given the streamer’s switch to total...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Former Netflix Exec Bryan Noon Joins Walt Disney Television As President, Entertainment

Walt Disney Television has hired a new President of Entertainment. Former Netflix exec Bryan Noon has been appointed to the role after the departure of Craig Hunegs earlier this year. Hunegs joined Disney in 2019 but left six months after a major restructure changed his role. Noon, who spent eight years at Netflix, most recently as VP, Original Series, overseeing the streamer’s business affairs team, will report to Walt Disney Television Entertainment Chairman Dana Walden, who called him the “exact right executive” to lead the team. He will lead the production and business affairs teams for Walt Disney Television’s content brands, including Hulu...
BUSINESS
ComicBook

Netflix Debuts Newest Original Christmas Movie

Netflix previously announced a whole month's worth of holiday original content that would be arriving on the streaming service throughout the end of the year and one of their first new Christmas movies is finally here. Starring Brooke Shields and Cary Elwes, the new film is titled A Castle for Christmas and it's officially streaming on the platform. Available for just one day as of this writing this film is already the #5 piece of content on all of Netflix and the #3 movie on the platform, beating out recent hits The Harder They Fall, the live-action Cowboy Bebop, and even the biggest Netflix show of all time, Squid Game.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Original Series#Nbc#Canadian#Blink Studios#Evp#Global Scripted#Will Packer Media#Clickbait#Morayniss Newman#Ctv Nbc#Bad Blood#Endeavor Content
Variety

Park Circus Renews Licensing Deal for Vast Disney, Fox Library (EXCLUSIVE)

All-rights sales agency and distribution company Park Circus has renewed a licensing deal for thousands of titles from Disney and Fox. The new distribution services agreement with The Walt Disney Company Limited allows Park Circus to grant exhibition licenses for screening of Disney’s repertory and library catalogue and other selected feature film releases in cinemas internationally. The agreement is valid until Sept. 2023. The new agreement extends a distribution relationship between the two companies that began in 2007. It will authorize pre-approved screenings of Disney’s feature film content under its various studio brands in all territories outside of the U.S., Canada,...
BUSINESS
ComicBook

Netflix's One Piece Execs Share an Insider Look at Casting the Series

The executives behind Netflix's new One Piece series shared an inside look at their process for casting the new live-action outing for the franchise! First announced to be in the works some time ago, Shueisha, Netflix, and Tomorrow Studios are collaborating on a new live-action adaptation of Eiichiro Oda's long running manga franchise. While the series has been coy about its production, fans were taken by surprise when Netflix finally announced the first five members of the cast filling out Monkey D. Luffy and the rest of the Straw Hats. But it was as tough of a process as you would think.
TV SERIES
orlandoweekly.com

Former Universal Studios creative director suing Disney for allegedly lifting ideas for 'Star Wars' ride

An ex-executive at Universal Studios is suing Disney, claiming the theme parks used a ride element he created in building Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. Louis Alfieri alleges that he pitched the technology he holds a patent on to Disney years before the ride was complete. The former creative director at Universal Studios claims Disney used his idea without compensation. Alfieri said he proposed a tower ride that uses screens synchronized with rider movement.
LIFESTYLE
Popculture

'Lost in Space' Season 3: Russell Hornsby Dishes on Joining the Netflix Series in Secretive Role (Exclusive)

Lost in Space is back for a third season and fans couldn't be happier. The science-fiction drama is a reimagining of the 1965 series of the same name. The Netflix series follows the adventures of a family of space colonists whose spaceship veers off course. When the trailer for Season 3 dropped, fans waited in excitement. A new face is joining the cast, BMF (Black Mafia Family) star Russell Hornsby. Though the trailer doesn't give much of Hornsby's role and he says that's intentional.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Hollywood Reporter

Blink Studios Taps Carolyn Newman to Run Scripted TV

Blink Studios, backed by Endeavor Content, has hired former Netflix and Will Packer Media exec Carolyn Newman as executive vp of global scripted, while Virginia Rankin has been named executive producer. The indie studio recently launched by CEO John Morayniss and other former eOne execs has set Los Angeles-based Newman...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Cowboy Bebop: Ed Actor Breaks Silence on Joining Netflix Series

The newcomer actor playing Ed for the live-action Cowboy Bebop has broken their silence on joining the new Netflix series! Fans of the original anime from decades ago were curious to see why Netflix had been playing coy over whether or not the series would include the fourth member of the Bebop crew, Radical Ed. It wasn't until the series premiered in full that Netflix had confirmed that Ed not only would be showing up in the new series, but revealed who would be bringing them to life on screen as well.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

3 Recent Netflix Original Series Earned Perfect Scores On Rotten Tomatoes

Despite being the biggest streaming service on the planet, Netflix isn't always known for being a perfect company. From both sudden and long-winding cancellations to underwhelming adaptations and beyond, the company has had its share of minor downfalls. But this has been a pretty spectacular past few months, thanks to the massive success of the thriller Squid Game and action caper Red Notice, among others. And among November's high-profile releases, three different Netflix original series earned 100% Certified Fresh critics scores on Rotten Tomatoes.
TV & VIDEOS
Marietta Daily Journal

Netflix's next acquisition: A Vancouver VFX studio

Netflix on Monday said it will acquire visual effects company Scanline VFX as it ramps up its production in Europe and Asia. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The transaction, which is expected to close in the first quarter, marks the streaming giant's foray into the visual effects industry.
BUSINESS
gamesindustry.biz

Netflix hires VP of game studios

Netflix has appointed former president of games at Scopely, Amir Rahimi, as vice president of its game studios. Rahimi worked at Scopely for almost two years, having previously been SVP and Los Angeles general manager at FoxNext, the VR and theme park unit of 20th Century Fox. Rahimi's previous experiences...
BUSINESS
bloody-disgusting.com

Netflix and ‘Train to Busan’ Director’s New Series “Hellbound” Stands Tall Alongside “Midnight Mass” [Review]

Editor’s Note: Joe Lipsett had previously reviewed the show’s first three episodes. Belief is a gray element within life – belief can inspire good or evil. Belief can allow us to find hope or stir others with fear. In the wrong hands, people can craft belief into a weapon. The latter is very much at the heart of Hellbound, directed and written by Yeon Sang-ho (Train to Busan). The Korean Netflix show sells an intriguing premise – in this world, an angel appears to certain people and tells them when they will die and go to hell; on the specific day and time as given to them, three monstrous beings will appear and send the person to hell.
TV SERIES
bubbleblabber.com

Netflix Details Adult Animation Originals For December 2021

Netflix has released it’s December 2021 schedule and while it’s nowhere near as busy as the last few months have been, the streamer still has some quality originals on tap that should get us all really excited for new and returning adult animation. Check out a sizzle reel for footage and full synopses below.
TV SERIES
Deadline

John Matherson Trilogy Series Adaptation In Works From MPI Original Films & Startling; Michael J. Straczynski To Pen Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: MPI Original Films has acquired film and TV rights to William Forstchen’s bestselling John Matherson Trilogy, consisting of the books One Second After, One Year After and The Final Day, for series development with Michael J. Straczynski attached to write the pilot. MPI will co-produce with Vince Gerardis’ Startling Inc. (Game of Thrones). The potential series is described as an emotionally poignant and terrifyingly real story of America’s immediate and devastating return to a pre-technological dark age in the wake of a terrorist attack. Set in the hills of North Carolina, college professor and former military officer John Matherson must fight...
MOVIES
asapland.com

Netflix partners with WIT Studio to support anime art

Netflix continues to invest in anime and this time announces the alliance with WIT Studio to collaborate in the launch of the WIT Animator Academy, a six-month training program for animators by the Japanese Animation Studio and Animation Center Sasayuri. Starting next April, Netflix will support this initiative by offering advice for the curriculum developed by Sasayuri.
COMICS
allkpop.com

Nana in talks to star in upcoming Netflix Original series 'Mask Girl'

Nana will possibly be joining a new Netflix drama!. According to Korean news outlet TENASIA on November 25 KST, the idol-actress is in talks to star in the Netflix Original drama 'Mask Girl,' based on the hit Naver webtoon of the same name. As reported earlier, the story follows Kim...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Deadline

27K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy