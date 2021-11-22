Former Netflix Original Series Director Carolyn Newman And ‘Transplant’ Exec Virginia Rankin Join John Morayniss’ Blink Studios

Former Netflix Director of Original Series Carolyn Newman has joined John Morayniss’ fledgling Canadian production venture Blink Studios , with Transplant exec Virginia Rankin also signed as In-House Exec.

Newman starts next week as EVP, Global Scripted, joining from Will Packer Media where she has spent the past year heading up scripted TV and production, selling five shows in development to both streamers and broadcasters.

She is a former Netflix Director of Original Series, where she developed 17 original titles such as Clickbait, The Serpent and Echoes.

Based in LA and reporting to Morayniss, Newman will focus on development of scripted content, working closely with Toronto-based Rankin, whose focus will be on new and diverse voices in Canada and internationally. Rankin’s exec credits include CTV/NBC’s Transplant, CTV police drama 19-2 and Netflix’s Bad Blood.

Former eOne Television Chief Morayniss revealed he was launching Blink Studios earlier this month with a handful of former colleagues and backing from Endeavor Content . The company will look to invest in Canadian production companies as well as strike deals with writers and producers, along with pursuing IP in Canada and around the world.

Moryaniss hailed Newman’s “talent for attaching the right creative team and her passion for supporting and inspiring writers to do their best work,” while he described Rankin as “one of the best creative producers and executives working in Canada.”