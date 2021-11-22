Who will win Dancing With the Stars? The pros in Monday's finale handicap their chances

Following last night's semi-final results on ABC's Dancing with the Stars, we now know who will be competing for the mirror ball trophy next week. In what can only be described as one of the most unpredictable seasons of the show's 16-year history, pop star JoJo Siwa (and pro Jenna Johnson), NBA basketball star Iman Shumpert (and pro Daniella Karagach), celebrity fitness personality Cody Rigsby (and pro Cheryl Burke) and The Talk co-host Amanda Kloots (and pro Alan Bersten) will all be fighting it out on the dance floor. The night was filled with redemption as all the remaining couples were invited to revisit a dance they performed earlier in the season in hope of a better score. Despite achieving their goal and being rewarded a perfect score for their redemption Rumba, it wasn't enough for actress Melora Hardin (and pro Artem Chigvintsev) who didn't make it to the finals. Additionally, the scores, combined with viewer votes, and a unanimous vote by the judges to save Amanda Kloots, sent Olympic gymnast Suni Lee and pro Sasha Farber home. (Judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, Derek Hough and Bruno Tognoli are pictured above.)

THEATER & DANCE ・ 12 DAYS AGO