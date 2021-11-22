ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who will win Dancing With the Stars? The pros in Monday's finale handicap their chances

By Lynette Rice
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat they've got going for them: Our fans. We haven't had the highest scores because we have been toward the bottom every week. We wouldn't be here if it wasn't for the fans. Peloton riders are quite a gang! There's a full-on group that loves Cody. Cody tends to...

goodhousekeeping.com

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Not Happy With the Judges' Scores on Monday Night

The Mirrorball Trophy is now within reach on season 30 of Dancing With the Stars, and fans aren’t exactly happy with how the judges are scoring the remaining contestants. To kick off Janet Jackson Night last Monday, country music singer Jimmie Allen opened up the show with pro partner Emma Slater performing the Cha-Cha to “Escapade.” Next up, The Office actress Melora Hardin and pro Artem Chigvintsev hit the dance floor with their Paso Doble set to “If.” Later in the evening, NBA star Iman Shumpert and pro Daniella Karagach did the Cha-Cha to “Rhythm Nation.”
ETOnline.com

Teyana Taylor Says She's 'Proud But Not Shocked' by Husband Iman Shumpert's 'Dancing With the Stars' Win

Teyana Taylor is bursting with love and pride for her husband, Iman Shumpert. The 30-year-old singer took to Instagram to celebrate the former basketball player's victory as the winner of Dancing With the Stars' 30th season. Shumpert and his partner, Daniella Karagach, took home the mirrorball trophy during Monday's epic finale. The pair performed an epic freestyle set to both "Lose Control" by Missy Elliott and "Bounce" by DJ Clent that guest judge Julianne Hough called the best freestyle in the show's history.
Hello Magazine

Iman Shumpert wins season 30 of Dancing with the Stars

And with that, we have a winner! Dancing with the Stars season 30 may have had a rocky and VERY divisive road, but we've finally arrived at the glorious crowning of NBA player Iman Shumpert and professional partner Daniella Karagach as the champions. The four pairs heading into the grand...
greensboro.com

Former Greensboro resident in 'Dancing with the Stars' finals

GREENSBORO — Look for a former city resident on Monday night's "Dancing With the Stars" finals. Cody Rigsby, a popular Peloton exercise bike instructor, and professional dancer Cheryl Burke will compete against three other remaining couples on Monday's Season 30 finale of the ABC dance competition. Rigsby has spoken in...
justjaredjr.com

'Dancing With The Stars' Semi-Finals: Watch JoJo Siwa's 2 Routines!

The Dancing With The Stars semi-finals night took place on Monday (November 15)!. JoJo Siwa and her partner Jenna Johnson hit the ballroom dance floor for two routines. For their redemption, the duo redid their Argentine Tango from week set to “Santa Maria (Del Buen Ayre)” by Gotan Project. The...
reality blurred

Why ABC thought Dancing with the Stars 30’s winner would never win

As Dancing with the Stars season 30 came down to two contestants, host Tyra Banks explained—as the credits rolled because the show ran out of time in its two-hour finale—that “either of these winners will be making history tonight as a first.”. Yes, a former star of a cable reality...
talentrecap.com

‘Dancing with the Stars’ Predictions: Who Will Win Historic Season 30?

The Dancing with the Stars season 30 finale is sure to be filled with shocking moments as the next winner is announced. For the first time in the show’s history, a same-sex couple competed this season. JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson are now seen as the show’s front-runners after weeks of impressive performances. Meanwhile, Iman Shumpert, the show’s underdog, has also made history as the first professional basketball player to make it to the finals. Who will take the mirrorball trophy home tonight?
wnypapers.com

Iman Shumpert & Daniella Karagach win coveted 'Dancing With the Stars' 2021 Mirrorball Trophy for show's milestone 30th season

Spice Girl Melanie C, CMA Award-winner Jimmie Allen perform during 2-hour live season finale. It all came down to this as four celebrity and pro-dancer couples returned to the ballroom to compete for the last time on Monday’s season finale of “Dancing With the Stars,” which aired live on ABC. Iman Shumpert and his partner, Daniella Karagach, were announced as the 2021 champions of “Dancing With the Stars,” taking home the coveted Mirrorball Trophy.
EW.com

What to Watch this Weekend: Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett perform together One Last Time

When he's not busy hosting the Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon is writing best-selling children's books, including the one this animated special is based on. Fallon narrates the story, which focuses on a boy whose own detailed holiday plans would rival those of Martha Stewart — the best Christmas tree, the perfect sled, the most delicious Christmas cookies… you get the picture. With Christmas just days away, some unexpected house guests upend all of his plans faster than you can unwrap your biggest present on Christmas morning. But maybe that will end up being the best gift he could receive. —Gerrad Hall.
EW.com

What to Watch on Monday: Dancing With the Stars crowns a winner for season 30

DWTS's 30th season wraps up with a showdown between finalists JoJo Siwa, Cody Rigsby, Iman Shumpert, and Amanda Kloots. JoJo Siwa may seem like a slam-dunk for the mirror ball trophy, but there's no denying the extraordinary fan support for Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby and the massively charismatic Iman Shumpert. Even Amanda Kloots — the fourth finalist vying for the shiny trophy — has a huge amount of sentimental support after she lost her husband Nick Cordero to the effects of COVID-19 in 2020. So could this be the most unpredictable finale ever for Dancing With the Stars? Maybe, maybe not. But this is definitely one you're not going to want to miss. —Lynette Rice.
feelingthevibe.com

Jenna Johnson from Dancing With The Stars Shares Text Message Exchange with Val’s Dance Partner Olivia Jade

“Dancing with the Stars” season 30 may officially be over, but friendships are long lasting. Two dance pros, Jenna Johnson and her husband Val competed against each other for that coveted mirror ball trophy this past season. Val and his partner, Olivia Jade were cut right before the semi-finals while his wife Jenna made it to the finals with her partner, JoJo Siwa.
cartermatt.com

Who was eliminated on Dancing with the Stars before season 30 finale?

Who was eliminated on Dancing with the Stars tonight? With the season 30 finale right around the corner, this episode was huge. Only a handful of people have an opportunity to dance for that Mirrorball Trophy, and also perform one of the best dances of the whole season in the freestyle. Getting to that point is a fantastic badge of honor!
mediavillage.com

"Dancing with the Stars": The Final Four Competitors are Revealed!

Following last night's semi-final results on ABC's Dancing with the Stars, we now know who will be competing for the mirror ball trophy next week. In what can only be described as one of the most unpredictable seasons of the show's 16-year history, pop star JoJo Siwa (and pro Jenna Johnson), NBA basketball star Iman Shumpert (and pro Daniella Karagach), celebrity fitness personality Cody Rigsby (and pro Cheryl Burke) and The Talk co-host Amanda Kloots (and pro Alan Bersten) will all be fighting it out on the dance floor. The night was filled with redemption as all the remaining couples were invited to revisit a dance they performed earlier in the season in hope of a better score. Despite achieving their goal and being rewarded a perfect score for their redemption Rumba, it wasn't enough for actress Melora Hardin (and pro Artem Chigvintsev) who didn't make it to the finals. Additionally, the scores, combined with viewer votes, and a unanimous vote by the judges to save Amanda Kloots, sent Olympic gymnast Suni Lee and pro Sasha Farber home. (Judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, Derek Hough and Bruno Tognoli are pictured above.)
