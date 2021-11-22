ECB's Kazimir toes line on temporary inflation surge

Rising European corona infections forced governments to take new containment measures last week, triggering a broad risk-off repositioning with Europe evidently in the eye of the storm. Uncertainty on the short-term impact on EMU growth only reinforced doubts whether the ECB will to take (decisive) action on inflation anytime soon. EMU yields tumbled with the belly of the curve outperforming (5y -5.7 bps; 10y -6.7 bps). US (and UK) yields initially followed Europe, but especially US short-term yields rebounded later. Fed’s Waller said conditions for a rate lift-off are met and Fed Clarida indicated that it might already be appropriate to discuss a faster pace of tapering at the December meeting. The US curve flattened sharply with 2 and 5y yields returning in positive territory (2y + 0.4 bps) while longer maturities still finished sharply lower (10y -3.9bps; 30y -6.9 bps), mostly on lower inflation expectations. The EuroStoxx 50 declined 0.6%. US indices ended mixed (Dow -0.75%, but Nasdaq +0.40%). The euro lost against the other majors. Thursday’s tentative EUR/USD bottoming proved premature, with the pair closing below 1.13 (1.129). EUR/JPY tested the key 127.93/128 area (close 128.71). EUR/CHF dropped below 1.05. EUR/GBP also reversed Thursday’s rebound, but no follow-through losses below 0.8383 occurred (yet).

