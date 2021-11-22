ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ECB's Kazimir toes line on temporary inflation surge

Cover picture for the articleFRANKFURT (Reuters) - The current surge in euro zone inflation is temporary because supply disruptions should fade as more people are vaccinated against COVID-19, European Central Bank policymaker Peter Kažimír said on Monday, repeating the ECB's official view on the matter. "(The)...

investing.com

U.S. Jobs, EMU Inflation Highlight Upcoming Trading Week

The new COVID variant and quick imposition of travel restrictions on several countries in southern Africa have injected a new dynamic into the mix. It may take the better part of the next couple of weeks for scientists to get a handle on what the new mutation means and the efficacy of the current vaccination and pill regime.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

ECB President Christine Lagarde sees inflation moderating next year - FAZ

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde expects inflation to start moderating next year, but the ECB will be ready to act if it doesn't. "We expect inflation rates to start falling as early as January," she told German newspaper the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung. "This is currently noticeable and worries many...
BUSINESS
101.9 KELO-FM

Analysis-Europe’s big payday remains elusive even as inflation surges

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Visions of spiralling wage inflation in the euro zone have dominated the talking points of conservative central bankers in recent weeks as they called for a moderation in central bank stimulus. The fear is that high inflation now, even if temporary, will prompt firms to boost wages,...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

ECB's Weidmann: Upside risks for inflation dominate in both Germany and Eurozone

European Central Bank governing council member and Bundesbank head Jens Weidmann said on Wednesday that upside risks to inflation dominate in both Germany and the rest of the Eurozone. The flexibility of the PEPP should not be transferred to any other bond-buying programme, Weidmann continued, adding that the ECB should not lock in ultra-easy policy settings for long given elevated inflation uncertainty.
BUSINESS
104.1 WIKY

ECB’s Schnabel sees risk of higher inflation: report

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Euro zone inflation will be higher next year than previously thought and there is a risk that price growth could stay above the ECB’s target in the medium term, European Central Bank board member Isabel Schnabel told Bloomberg in an interview. “The risks to inflation are skewed...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Case for ECB action will be stronger if inflation trends persist - Makhlouf

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The case for European Central Bank monetary policy action will become stronger if current inflation trends persist but incoming data do not show evidence of such an outcome, Governing Council member Gabriel Makhlouf said on Tuesday. Inflation in the euro zone hit 4.1% in October, pushed up...
BUSINESS
investing.com

ECB's Knot: no indication high inflation will persist

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The current spike in inflation is no reason for the European Central Bank (ECB) to rethink its interest rate policy, as inflation is still expected to slow towards the end of next year, ECB policymaker Klaas Knot said on Monday. "Interest rates will rise once inflation continues...
BUSINESS
investing.com

ECB must act if inflation starts pressuring wages: ECB's Kazaks

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will need to tighten policy if the current bout of inflation starts putting undue pressure on wages or inflation expectations, Latvian central bank chief Martins Kazaks said on Monday. "When the shocks are from the supply side, as we currently see them, and...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

The ECB Will To Take Action On Inflation Anytime Soon

Rising European corona infections forced governments to take new containment measures last week, triggering a broad risk-off repositioning with Europe evidently in the eye of the storm. Uncertainty on the short-term impact on EMU growth only reinforced doubts whether the ECB will to take (decisive) action on inflation anytime soon. EMU yields tumbled with the belly of the curve outperforming (5y -5.7 bps; 10y -6.7 bps). US (and UK) yields initially followed Europe, but especially US short-term yields rebounded later. Fed’s Waller said conditions for a rate lift-off are met and Fed Clarida indicated that it might already be appropriate to discuss a faster pace of tapering at the December meeting. The US curve flattened sharply with 2 and 5y yields returning in positive territory (2y + 0.4 bps) while longer maturities still finished sharply lower (10y -3.9bps; 30y -6.9 bps), mostly on lower inflation expectations. The EuroStoxx 50 declined 0.6%. US indices ended mixed (Dow -0.75%, but Nasdaq +0.40%). The euro lost against the other majors. Thursday’s tentative EUR/USD bottoming proved premature, with the pair closing below 1.13 (1.129). EUR/JPY tested the key 127.93/128 area (close 128.71). EUR/CHF dropped below 1.05. EUR/GBP also reversed Thursday’s rebound, but no follow-through losses below 0.8383 occurred (yet).
BUSINESS
104.1 WIKY

ECB should not react to current inflation spike – Lagarde

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Friday that inflation in the euro zone will fade so the ECB should not tighten policy as it could choke off the recovery, and hinted at continued bond purchases next year. Inflation in the euro zone hit 4.1% in October,...
BUSINESS
kelo.com

ECB’s Weidmann says inflation might stay above 2% for some time

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Inflation in the euro zone might confound the European Central Bank’s expectations and stay above 2% for some time, so the ECB shouldn’t commit to keeping its policy ultra-easy for too long, the Bundesbank’s outgoing President Jens Weidmann said on Friday. Speaking soon after ECB President Christine...
BUSINESS
q957.com

ECB’s Lane still expects euro zone inflation to ease next year

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Euro zone inflation will ease next year and there is no sign that investors or consumers expect runaway prices in the medium term, the European Central Bank’s chief economist said on Thursday. “We’re not seeing expectations deanchoring to the upside,” Lane told an online event hosted by...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Credit Suisse Chairman Warns 'Temporary Inflation' Talk Too Upbeat

LISBON (Reuters) - The talking down of speeding inflation as a temporary phenomenon by many central banks poses risks of a more intense monetary adjustment at a later date than would otherwise be needed, Credit Suisse Chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio said. "Markets have been giving a lot of credit to central...
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

ECB must be ready to act if inflation proves more durable: Schnabel

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Euro zone inflation will remain higher for longer and the European Central Bank must be ready to rein it in if price growth proves to be more durable than policymakers now anticipate, ECB board member Isabel Schnabel said on Wednesday. “This means avoiding the mistake of a...
BUSINESS
investing.com

ECB must be attentive and vigilant on inflation: de Guindos

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank must be "attentive" and "vigilant" with regard to inflation as a lingering price shock could seep into underlying price growth via wages, ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos said on Wednesday. De Guindos said that inflation expectations remain anchored but if industrial bottlenecks...
BUSINESS
