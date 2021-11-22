ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World tax talks turn to getting US passage: We’re not ‘stupid’

By William Horobin, Christopher Condon
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Nov 22): Negotiators hammering out details of a transformative new global corporate tax regime are shaping the deal to maximize its chance of winning acceptance in the US, whose companies face the biggest impact from the overhaul. US Treasury officials and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, which...

