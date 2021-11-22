Thanksgiving: Southern Californians traveling like it’s pre-coronavirus

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Sunday was expected to be the busiest day of the Thanksgiving travel season at Los Angeles International Airport, officials said. The TSA estimated that more than 20 million would pass through screening points over the holiday season, with 10 percent of those travelers passing through LAX. As of Saturday night, TSA nationwide had screened 18.4 million travelers. In the ten days since the Thanksgiving travel period began, TSA has screened 2.2 million travelers on four different occasions with the largest number of travelers hitting the airports on Wednesday, marking a new pandemic record of more than 2.3 million people. “It wasn’t too bad. It wasn’t too bad. It was more busy than earlier times in COVID, but it wasn’t miserable. It was nice to be back traveling again,” said one traveler. “It was great. It was great seeing family after such a long time after COVID,” said another traveler. “It’s been awhile.” Sunday was expected to be busier. Airports around the nation are seeing travelers reach pre-pandemic levels.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO