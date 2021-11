A public hearing involving Oklahoma Natural Gas is taking place this morning in Oklahoma City.

The utility provider hopes to raise costs in an effort to recover from this year’s ice storms.

Public comments are welcome. You can participate through Zoom.

You can read more about ONG’s application here.

You can also make a public comment here.

