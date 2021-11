HOLLYWOOD—Why is it every show that I gravitate to, seems to end too soon. Another one of my favorites, the OWN series “Queen Sugar” announced this week that the show will come to an end in 2022. It was crushing to hear the news because I consider this series to be a notable one that strikes a chord every single time I tune in. The season six finale, ‘And You Would Be One of Them’ kicked off with Charley, Nova and Ralph Angel working on plans to find a way to neutralize Sam Landry and come up with a plan to save their family farm.

