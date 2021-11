The Bitcoin markets have rallied a bit during the Thanksgiving session on Thursday, showing signs of life again. At this point, it looks like we are getting ready to try to take out the $60,000 level, and it should be noted that several alt coins also had big days as well, with Shiba Inu gaining as much as 30% at the time of writing. In other words, this is a move that has been seen all across the crypto markets, which is quite often the case when talking about Bitcoin as it tends to lead the rest.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO