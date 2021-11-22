ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Fauci shares holiday guidance as COVID-19 cases continue to climb

By Molly Gamble ( Twitter
beckershospitalreview.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCases of COVID-19 continue to climb in the United States just before a Thanksgiving that most expected to be a return to pre-pandemic normal. The nation's seven-day average for COVID-19 cases increased 16.1 percent last week, with hospitalizations ticking upward 5.4 percent in the same time period, according to the latest...

www.beckershospitalreview.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Has an Urgent New Warning for Vaccinated People

Last year, the winter season brought on a massive COVID surge as people moved indoors and gathered for the holidays against expert recommendations. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 196 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated—a precaution that wasn't widely available in 2020. But while that might seem like reason enough to celebrate the way we did pre-pandemic, COVID is still circulating at high rates throughout the U.S., and cases are rising. There were nearly 90,000 new cases reported in the last week, which is an increase of more than 16 percent from the week prior, according to the CDC. With another potential surge on the horizon, vaccinated people shouldn't let down their guard completely, health officials caution.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci's Signs You Already Had Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases are going down in the U.S. but for some people, COVID may never go away. They've been maimed by it, changed, hurt, possibly forever. These "long haulers"—anywhere from 10 to 30% of those who caught even a mild case COVID—have "what we refer to as post COVID-19 conditions," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, on Wednesday. "Now that can be divided into two general categories, one that are readily explainable by organ system damage. For example, if you have acute respiratory distress syndrome with a considerable amount of damage, the lung tissue, you can expect that it is likely that your pulmonary functions would have a residual negative impact on them. However, there's another syndrome, a constellation of signs and symptoms, which are not completely explainable by readily apparent pathogenic processes. This has been referred to as 'Long COVID.'" How do you know if you have Long COVID? Read on for 22 key symptoms Dr. Fauci mentioned—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 19 States Will Have Next Surge

The much-feared "winter surge" of coronavirus is already here in much of America. "The two months of declining activity we saw after Delta's peak in mid-September, which took us from around 170,000 cases a day to 70,000 cases a day, are now in our rear view mirror," said virus expert Michael Osterholm on his podcast. " Now we're seeing this really abrupt U-turn with daily cases up to nearly 86,000 cases a day, which is 18% higher than it was two weeks ago. Hospitalizations, which sit at around 47,000, have also started creeping back up over the past few days. As a result, we'll likely see daily deaths start to follow suit, not the greatest news for a country that is still reported [to have] an average of 1,100 deaths a day from this virus." Even worse: "A total of 33 states reported growing cases over the past two weeks, 14 of those states saw cases increase by 40% or more," said Osterholm. Read on to discover 19 states that are in the biggest trouble right now, some worse than last year—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Minnesota State
State
Maryland State
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Texas State
State
New Hampshire State
State
Hawaii State
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said These States in Trouble

The summer coronavirus surge is over but now we find ourselves in a "winter wave," as cases rise before the holidays have even started. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared today on MSNBC's Morning Joe to share ways you can keep COVID away—and he mentioned where COVID cases as rising fastest. Read on for 5 life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron may already be in US – what are the ‘unusual’ symptoms to look out for?

The omicron variant of Covid-19 may prompt different symptoms from earlier variants, a doctor in South Africa has suggested.Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association (SAMA), said that symptoms in patients with omicron were “unusual but mild” in healthy people.Her comments come after chief White House medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci suggested the feared variant could already be in the US.“We have not detected it yet, but when you have a virus that is showing this degree of transmissibility, and you’re already having travel-related cases in Israel and Belgium and other places, it almost invariably is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTKR

Virginia continues to see an uptick in COVID-19 cases

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state. According to their website, there are now 951,698 total cases, 704,218 of which are confirmed and 47,480 are probable. There are 14,469 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 12,152 being confirmed and 2,317 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,895, and deaths are up by 26 since Wednesday.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
247wallst.com

States Where COVID-19 Cases are Climbing Fastest

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new cases of COVID-19 are rising once again in much of the United States. There were an average of 30.6 new daily cases of the virus for every 100,000 Americans over the past week, up from an average of 19.2 new daily cases per 100,000 the week before.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19#Md#Abc
pinejournal.com

Minnesota's weekly COVID case rate 2nd worst in US; hospitalizations continue to climb

ST. PAUL — The number of Minnesotans hospitalized for COVID-19 again broke 2021 records Tuesday, Nov. 16, as the state's outbreak remained among the worst in the United States. Data released by the state health department Tuesday show 1,348 hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness and 10,913 newly reported infections. Meanwhile,...
McKnight's

‘Fully vaccinated’ may be moving target in face of breakthroughs, omicron

More than a week after federal health officials greenlighted booster shots for all American adults, questions remain about what it means to be “fully vaccinated” against COVID-19 — and whether that definition might change for healthcare workers regulated by a federal vaccine mandate. The uncertainty looms as nursing homes and...
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Allergy
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Petersburg Pilot

COVID-19 case count climbs to 84

The Petersburg Medical Center reported 21 additional cases of COVID-19 Wednesday for a total of 84 active cases. 19 cases were cleared by Public Health and 65 new cases have been reported in the past week. Currently Petersburg Borough has the highest per capita rate of COVID-19 in the United...
PETERSBURG, AK
hoiabc.com

Illinois COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations continue to rise

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 28,280 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases over the past week. That marks a 25% increase this week, and 150 have died since last Friday. While some people feel the pandemic is over because people are getting vaccinated, it’s clear...
ILLINOIS STATE
ngxchange.org

Local Covid-19 cases climb by 31 over 2 weeks

According to Maine CDC data by zip code, local new confirmed and suspected cases of Covid-19 have increased from 407 to 438 over the past two weeks. While 90% of residents are fully vaccinated, there are still a number who are not. Vaccinating children ages 5-11 should help to cut community spread, and the headaches for schools and families.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy