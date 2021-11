(Undated) — The latest data from the Iowa Association of Realtors shows the pace of home sales is above pre-pandemic levels and the prices for single-family homes in Iowa are rising, too. There was a 12 percent increase in home sales in Iowa last month compared to October of 2020. The median sales price for homes sold last month was just under two-hundred-thousand dollars. That’s a seven-point-six percent increase from October of 2020. Homes are selling more quickly, too, for an average of 32 days on the market last month.

