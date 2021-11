Heartbroken travellers are still in shock after learning that South Africa, along with five other African countries, were put back on the UK’s red list from 12pm today.From this date, only British and Irish nationals and residents will be allowed into the UK if they have been in one of these destinations in the previous 10 days; all other travellers will be banned.A temporary flight ban is in place from midday until 4am on 28 November, from when even those permitted to enter the UK will have to cover the cost of spending 10 days in a mandated hotel quarantine...

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO