Reporting into HR, Ford Motor Co. EMEA and APAC travel manager Stephen Swift recognized impending risk issues for business travel given new and newly enforced municipal and country-based tax, visa and work-permit regulations. In response, he reshaped travel approval with tax compliance as an integrated process. Though he took the reins of compliance through his role in travel, he found he needed providers outside of the traditional travel management universe to deliver the solution he was looking for.

ECONOMY ・ 10 DAYS AGO