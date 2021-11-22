UFC Vegas 44: ‘Font vs. Aldo’ Fight Card and Start Times

UFC legend and fan-favorite Diego Sanchez provided a health update on his social media, saying that he has “blood clots in both my legs.”. Sanchez took to his social media on Thursday night to let his fans know how he is feeling after contracting COVID-19. According to “The Nightmare,” who posted a photo from his hospital bed, he has both pneumonia and COVID-19, and both ailments have affected his body in a very negative way. According to the former Ultimate Fighter winner, he is now battling blood clots, and he says he has blood clots in both of his legs, which is frightening.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO