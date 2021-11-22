UFC Vegas 44: ‘Font vs. Aldo’ Fight Card and Start Times

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen called a fourth fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier “a tough sell” for his return fight to the Octagon. McGregor and Poirier fought twice this year, with McGregor losing via TKO both times. Their fight at UFC 257 resulted in Poirier winning by second-round knockout with punches, but at UFC 264, the fight ended with McGregor breaking his leg. Since then, the Irishman has been out on the sidelines with his injury, but he is hoping that he gets the fourth fight when he returns to the Octagon. However, Sonnen believes that is going to be “a tough sell,” as he explained in a new video. As far as Sonnen goes, there is no reason to book this fight.
