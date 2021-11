Last week, Singapore gave us the first hint that flying may be resuming between Singapore and India in the coming days. An agreement has now been reached between the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) and India’s Ministry of Civil Aviation, where Singapore will open a Vaccinated Travel Lane between Singapore and three points in India, and customers arriving on designated flights will be able to step into Singapore without a quarantine requirement.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO