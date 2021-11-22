ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Thanksgiving: Southern Californians traveling like it’s pre-coronavirus

By Tyler Shaun Evains
Los Angeles Daily News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA year after the coronavirus pandemic depressed holiday travel, Southern Californians — and Americans in general — seem poised to once again hit the road, take to the skies and sail the seas for the upcoming autumn and yuletide celebrations. The travel industry, economic forecasts show, is on track...

www.dailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

In photos: Thanksgiving travel nears pre-pandemic levels

People are journeying across the U.S. en masse this week to commemorate the Thanksgiving holiday, with air travel closing in on pre-pandemic levels after more than a year of COVID. Go deeper. Air travel is closing in on pre-pandemic levels. What to watch: The total number of people traveling for...
TRAVEL
CBS New York

Get Ready For The Crush: TSA Says Pre-Pandemic Travel Volume Likely To Return For Thanksgiving Holiday

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With Thanksgiving approaching, airports around the country are gearing up for an influx of travelers. But concerns have been raised about Transportation Security Administration staffing and the looming federal vaccine mandate, CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reported Wednesday. Traffic at airports like LaGuardia is expected to look a whole lot different come Friday, when holiday travel begins. By Thanksgiving, airport officials expect to see a notable increase in travelers, and they are making sure everyone is prepared. “If it’s a solid it can go in your carry-on. If it’s a liquid, a gel, something spreadable, then it should go in your checked...
TRAVEL
kion546.com

Atlanta’s airport braces for pre-pandemic passenger levels this Thanksgiving travel period

ATLANTA (WGCL) — Leaders of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport will provide insight Wednesday on what travelers can expect when they pass through the airport in the coming days. They’ll join leaders from the Atlanta Police Department, Transportation Security Administration, and Customs and Border Protection for a morning news conference to...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Los Angeles County, CA
Health
Los Angeles County, CA
Lifestyle
City
Ontario, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Health
City
Yosemite National Park, CA
Local
California Government
Panhandle Post

TSA: Thanksgiving air travel to rebound to pre-covid levels

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of airline passengers traveling for Thanksgiving this year is expected to rebound to pre-coronavirus pandemic levels, but the Transportation Security Administration says it is ready to handle the surge. Administrator David Pekoske said Wednesday he expects agency staffing to be sufficient for what’s traditionally TSA’s...
TRAVEL
The Des Moines Register

Traveling for Thanksgiving? Join the crowd. Des Moines airport expects to exceed 2019's pre-pandemic traffic

Look up at Des Moines skies ahead of Thanksgiving and you'll see planes streaking overhead, stuffed with holiday-bound passengers and luggage.  After a pandemic-dampened holiday travel season in 2020, the Des Moines International Airport expects Thanksgiving-related travel this year to exceed pre-pandemic traffic.  Kayla Kovarna, spokesperson for the Des Moines airport, said Labor Day traffic was just...
DES MOINES, IA
atlanticcitynews.net

Holiday Travel Likely to Resemble Pre-Pandemic Levels

DALLAS - Determined to reclaim Thanksgiving traditions that were put on pause last year by the pandemic, millions of Americans will be loading up their cars or piling onto planes to gather again with friends and family. The number of air travelers this week is expected to approach or exceed...
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
Los Angeles Daily News

Thousands lose power in Southern California because of wildfire worries

Gusting Santa Ana winds and dry conditions returned to Southern California on Wednesday night, Nov. 24, prompting forecasters to issue a warning of critical wildfire conditions that will last into Friday, with a reminder for residents in some areas to be ready to evacuate if necessary. Some residents lost electricity service as circuits were shut down to prevent fires.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
actionnews5.com

Busy Thanksgiving travel numbers closely compares to pre-COVID 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Forty-eight hours before Thanksgiving is usually one of the busiest periods of the eleven-day holiday period. The Memphis International Airport tell us more people are traveling earlier as far as the weekend before. “This will be about 90% of where we were in 2019, so we’re...
MEMPHIS, TN
WDSU

Traveling for Thanksgiving? Here's what the forecast looks like regionally

NEW ORLEANS — If you are hitting the roads or flying the skies tonight or into Thanksgiving week, here is what you can expect for the weather!. Monday the weather looks mostly sunny for many across the nation with colder weather from the Upper Mississippi Valley to the South. Rain and snow is possible in the Northeast with concerns for lake effect snow.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KESQ

Winds ease but many Southern Californians without power

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Santa Ana winds are declining in strength but thousands of Southern California utility customers remain without electricity due to intentional power shutoffs intended to prevent wildfires. The seasonal dry winds produced fierce gusts on Thanksgiving Day, toppling trees and causing other damage while public safety power shutoffs disrupted traditional dinner plans. No major wildfires were reported during the peak of the Santa Ana wind event but red flag warnings of fire danger will remain in effect until Friday evening. About 42,000 Southern California Edison customers and 4,400 San Diego Gas & Electric customers remain without power.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#U S Travel#Long Beach Airport#Southern Californians#Americans#Covid
CBS Miami

Day Before Thanksgiving Sets TSA Pandemic Travel Record

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Setting a pandemic travel record on the day before Thanksgiving, the TSA screened more passengers than any other day during the pandemic. “The whole family all together for the first time, we flew people into Florida, to Boca, Parkland,” says Steve Goldstein. At Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport, folks are heading home after Thanksgiving. The Goldstein family is flying to New York hoping to beat the crowds of passengers later on. “Tonight, it’s going to change but I’m glad we’re leaving now,” says Goldstein. Data from TSA checkpoints on the day before Thanksgiving shows more than twice the number of people were...
MIAMI, FL
CBS LA

Sunday Expected To Be Busiest Travel Day Of Thanksgiving Season At LAX

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Sunday was expected to be the busiest day of the Thanksgiving travel season at Los Angeles International Airport, officials said. The TSA estimated that more than 20 million would pass through screening points over the holiday season, with 10 percent of those travelers passing through LAX. As of Saturday night, TSA nationwide had screened 18.4 million travelers. In the ten days since the Thanksgiving travel period began, TSA has screened 2.2 million travelers on four different occasions with the largest number of travelers hitting the airports on Wednesday, marking a new pandemic record of more than 2.3 million people. “It wasn’t too bad. It wasn’t too bad. It was more busy than earlier times in COVID, but it wasn’t miserable. It was nice to be back traveling again,” said one traveler. “It was great. It was great seeing family after such a long time after COVID,” said another traveler. “It’s been awhile.” Sunday was expected to be busier. Airports around the nation are seeing travelers reach pre-pandemic levels.
LOS ANGELES, CA
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has The Most COVID-19 Deaths In America

Ironically, the nation which is considered the most medically advanced in the world has the highest number of both confirmed cases and deaths. The US count sits at just over 48 million cases, which is 18% of the world’s total. Deaths, at just over 777,000 are 15% of the world’s total. US numbers are also […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Air Travel
Best Life

If You're Offered This on a Plane, Just Say No, Flight Attendants Warn

With holiday travel back in full swing, you've probably noticed that your flights home are just as packed as they've ever been, if not more so. But whether your trip is a mere two hours or a whopping 14, you should try to make your flight as comfortable as possible. Flight attendants will do their best to aid you in that pursuit: From a can of soda to a pair of headphones, they offer everything that they can to make sure that passengers have a smooth ride. At the same time, there are some in-flight amenities that you shouldn't take advantage of. According to flight attendants, if you're offered certain items on a plane, you're better off turning them down. Read on to find out what you should just say no to.
LIFESTYLE
Los Angeles Daily News

Casino Insider: Where smoking is allowed at Southern California casinos

Casino Insider is a weekly newsletter with all the best bets for food, entertainment and fun at Southern California’s casinos. It’s delivered to your inbox on Thursdays. Subscribe now. Hey Casino Insiders, I thought I’d bring you the newsletter a day earlier this week so I could get a chance...
GAMBLING
CBS LA

Powerful Santa Ana Winds Pummel Southland, Thousands Without Power On Thanksgiving

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Powerful Santa Ana winds raked much of the Southland Wednesday night and into Thanksgiving morning — knocking out power to thousands and forcing them to scramble to change their holiday plans — downing trees and creating conditions ripe for wildfires. High winds brought a a tree down onto a home in North Hollywood, Calif., on Nov. 25, 2021. (CBSLA) In order to reduce the risk that wind-damaged electrified power lines could spark a wildfire, Southern California Edison imposed Public Safety Power Shutoffs, cutting electricity to thousands of customers. As of 2:30 p.m. Thursday, 63,844 SCE customers were without power...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Oregon-born grey wolf that went on ‘epic’ travels around California killed by vehicle

An Oregon-born grey wolf that trekked all the way from its home to southern California was killed by a vehicle, authorities have said. A truck driver reported the dead wolf on 10 November in Lebec, a town roughly 75 miles (120km) northwest of Los Angeles.Authorities said a warden responded immediately and the wolf was removed from a trail running alongside Interstate 5, the main north-south highway on the US west coast. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) said on Wednesday it believed there was no foul play involved in the death of the male wolf, who was known as OR93.The...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy