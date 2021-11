Intel is expected to formally confirm the launch of its new Alder Lake-P mobile (laptop-based) processors in early next year and probably during CES 2022 which is set to kick off on January 5th. Based on how good the current desktop Alder Lake-S models are, therefore, we’re clearly expecting some very big things on the horizon and particularly so with the coinciding launch of Nvidia’s flagship 30XX mobile graphics card models. – With AMD also intending to make some new launches, however, you might be wondering, presuming you’re in the market for a new gaming laptop, where the performance land might lie.

COMPUTERS ・ 12 DAYS AGO