ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

I’m a therapist to the super-rich: they are as miserable as Succession makes out | Clay Cockrell

By Clay Cockrell
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KnmZ3_0d3sIWXE00
Brian Cox as Logan Roy in Succession. Photograph: HBO/David M. Russell

If I had a dollar for every time I’ve heard the term “first world problems”, my bank account would look similar to those of my clients. I work as a psychotherapist and my specialism is ultra-high net worth individuals .

I got into working with billionaires by accident. I had one wealthy client, who passed my name around to their acquaintances. They are called the 1% for a reason: there are not that many of them and so the circle is tight.

Over the years, I have developed a great deal of empathy for those who have far too much . The television programme Succession, now in its third season , does such a good job of exploring the kinds of toxic excess my clients struggle with that when my wife is watching it I have to leave the room; it just feels like work.

What could possibly be challenging about being a billionaire, you might ask. Well, what would it be like if you couldn’t trust those close to you? Or if you looked at any new person in your life with deep suspicion? I hear this from my clients all the time: “What do they want from me?”; or “How are they going to manipulate me?”; or “They are probably only friends with me because of my money.”

Then there are the struggles with purpose – the depression that sets in when you feel like you have no reason to get out of bed. Why bother going to work when the business you have built or inherited runs itself without you now? If all your necessities and much more were covered for the rest of your life – you might struggle with a lack of meaning and ambition too. My clients are often bored with life and too many times this leads to them chasing the next high – chemically or otherwise – to fill that void.

Most of the people I see are much more willing to talk about their sex lives or substance-misuse problems than their bank accounts. Money is seen as dirty and secret. Money is awkward to talk about. Money is wrapped up in guilt, shame, and fear. There is a perception that money can immunise you against mental-health problems when actually, I believe that wealth can make you – and the people closest to you – much more susceptible to them.

I see family situations like those in Succession all the time. People like the series’ lead character, Logan Roy, who came from humble beginnings to create an incredibly successful media empire. His entire life has been focused on his business. However, it is evident that he has failed miserably at raising fully functioning children.

Too many of my clients want to indulge their children so “they never have to suffer what I had to suffer” while growing up. But the result is that they prevent their children from experiencing the very things that made them successful: sacrifice, hard work, overcoming failure and developing resilience. An over-indulged child develops into an entitled adult who has low self-confidence, low self-esteem, and a complete lack of grit.

These very wealthy children start out by going to elite boarding schools and move on to elite universities – developing a language and culture among their own kind. Rarely do they create friendships with non-wealthy people; this can lead to feelings of isolation and being trapped inside a very small bubble.

There are few people in the world to whom they can actually relate, which of course leads to a lack of empathy. The next time you watch Succession, see how the Roys interact with their staff and others outside their circle. Notice the awkwardness and lack of human connection and how dreadfully they treat each other. It’s fascinating and frightening. When one leads a life without consequences (for being rude to a waiter or cruel to a sibling, for example) there really is no reason to not do these things. After a while, it becomes normalised and accepted. Living a life without rules isn’t good for anyone.

Succession is built on the idea of a group of wealthy children vying for who will take the mantle from their father – none of them are able to convince him that they can do it. And that is because they have reached adulthood completely unprepared to take on any responsibility. The wealthy parents I see, often because of their own guilt and shame, are not preparing their children for the challenges of managing their wealth. There is truth in the old adage “shirt sleeves to shirt sleeves in three generations”. On numerous occasions the child of a wealthy family has said to me: “We never talked about money. I don’t know how much there is or what I’m supposed to do with it. I don’t know how to take care of it. It’s all so secret and dirty.”

I was raised in a small town in rural Kentucky, solidly in the middle class. And it can be very difficult to watch these individuals struggle with the toxicity of excess, isolation and deep mistrust. Succession is a dramatised version of the world they operate in – it is made for television and part of its purpose is to give audiences the pleasure of watching the wealthy struggle. But for someone who has worked with them, I know that their challenges are real and profound.




Comments / 4

Related
The Guardian

A moment that changed me: I was told to kill the most magnificent creature I had ever seen

I am not a fan of bloodsports. But, growing up in posh, rural Northumberland in the 80s, it was expected that I would be. When my father, who grew up on Tyneside, moved to the country in the 70s, he rapidly began accepting invitations to pheasant shoots, as well as to grouse moors and fishing expeditions. He enjoyed the company, the sport and the hours spent out in the wild.
SCOTLAND
Sadie Lee

Opinion: 5 Thoughts I Have as a Brand New Therapist Intern

This year is the first year I became an “intern therapist.” I went from being a “grad student,” and “person,” to a “therapist” overnight. Suddenly friends, family, and acquaintances were asking my advice, or nervous to tell me something because I was now that “therapist” character. I went from wanting to be taken seriously and not knowing what I was doing, to still not knowing what I was doing but suddenly being taken seriously.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Psych Centra

How to Spot Narcissistic Behaviors

You might want to recognize signs of narcissism so you know how to respond in the moment or long-term in a relationship. You may have met a new friend or love interest, but something seems different. Maybe they’re really charismatic and fun, but they never seem to care about what interests you. Or maybe they’ve even ghosted you a few times and come back with a good excuse.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Psych Centra

The Tactic Narcissistic Personalities Often Use on Empathic People

Narcissistic projection can turn qualities like empathy and compassion against you, but it’s possible to protect yourself. Projection is a defense mechanism that helps us create distance from an uncomfortable personal feeling or behavior. While it’s not a constructive way to cope with things we don’t like about ourselves, chances are most of us have done it.
MENTAL HEALTH
welldoing.org

Dear Therapist..."I'm Thinking About Ending Therapy"

I’m thinking about ending therapy. I had high hopes when I started – I thought my therapist really understood me and I was making some good progress. But lately I feel like I’m just going in and reporting what happened during the week like I would do with my weekly phone call with my parents. No more, no less. And I don’t even feel motivated to do this anymore as it doesn’t seem like she’s providing much guidance. So sometimes I don’t say anything, then end up sitting there getting increasingly frustrated my therapist also isn’t saying anything. Surely this isn’t worth my time and money anymore! How does one ‘break up’ with a therapist?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Billionaires#Depression#Hbo
momjunction.com

15 Weird Things Narcissists Do That Make You Watchful

Narcissistic personality disorder (NPD) is a mental condition in which a person shows certain traits such as an exaggerated sense of self-importance, need for admiration from others, and expectation of preferential treatment over others, to name a few. Such complex personality traits could lead to conflicts in relationships, be it personal or professional (1).
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
momjunction.com

What Is Disarming A Narcissist? 12 Simple Ways To Do

Ever met or dealt with an individual who was ‘Oh so charming!’ with their words and behavior, yet their inflated self-esteem, boastful attitude, and the urge to stay in control were glaringly obvious? Were you subconsciously manipulated by their sweet words that made you say ‘Yes’ to something you deeply wanted to say ‘No’ to?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Colleen Sheehy Orme

A Narcissist Won't Forgive You

Man and woman holding handsPhoto by Polina Kholodova from Pexels. A narcissist becomes more frightening once they believe you have wronged them. Their fragile ego inflates beyond its already insecure borders. This puts the one who loves the narcissist in danger of their retribution.
FROM HEART

When my wife travels on business, she doesn’t allow me to take a bath

My wife and I have been married for 5 years and we are still very close. My job is relatively stable, but the amount of money I make is relatively fixed. My wife works in a famous company, doing sales. She travels for a few days every month, and she makes more money than me.
primenewsghana.com

8 reasons why married men fall in love with other women

From our childhood, we feed on the notion of fairy-tale-like marriages and happily-ever-afters. But, seldom do these dreams come true. Sooner or later, the brutal reality hits us and shatters the dream. As time passes, a relationship built with passion and love can go haywire. Even in the most perfect...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
kiss951.com

Marriage Photographer Shares 3 Signs That A Marriage Wont Last

Everyone wants happily ever after, but the sad reality is that more than half of marriages end in divorce these days. Whether you expect a marriage to end, or are in complete shock by the ending, it turns out there may be some warning signs, or at least that’s what this wedding photographer believes.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

What Happens When a Narcissist Becomes Unhappy

The narcissist's incapacity to manage his feelings, including unhappiness, is the basis for his overall lack of self-awareness. A hallmark of narcissism is having impaired close relationships, as healthy relationships require mutuality, fairness, vulnerability, and trust. The primary coping mechanism the narcissist relies on to rid himself of unhappy feelings...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

65K+
Followers
35K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy