GM official: ‘Urgent need’ for more mining to make EVs

PARIS, Nov 29 (Reuters) - French automotive supplier Faurecia (EPED.PA) cut its guidance for the 2021 financial year, citing a drop in European automotive production, difficulties to adapt to stop-and-go generated costs, and one-off costs in the United States. The company now forecast 2021 sales of between 15-15.5 billion euros...
In August, President Joe Biden invited Detroit automakers to the White House lawn to promote electric vehicles. Tesla wasn't included. The snub was noticeable, but I get it - Biden is a big union ally; organized labor is absent from Tesla's U.S. factories; Michigan is a critical swing state that Biden won in 2020 and will need to win again if he seeks reelection.
General Motors is dipping a toe back into the marine power business. The announcement of GM taking a $150 million stake in a boat startup on Monday may come as surprising to some, but buying into a company that’s making electric boats is just another part of the company’s transition to electric vehicles.
High gasoline prices and increased heating bills remain political land mines for the Biden administration, but another energy challenge is looming: the power grid. Fill out the form to read the full article. By signing up, you agree to receive E&E News email updates and offers. You also grant your...
Rivian Automotive Inc., the electric vehicle startup now worth more than all of the big three automakers, is banking on direct relationships with its customers and workers to maintain its eye-popping early success, a top executive told E&E News. Fill out the form to read the full article. By signing...
The United States frequently cites fear of liability to explain why it has so far been reluctant to support creating a new international fund for climate victims. But some experts say that fear is misplaced. Fill out the form to read the full article. By signing up, you agree to...
US President Joe Biden toured GM’s Factory ZERO EV plant in Detroit for its grand opening yesterday and even got to have some fun behind the wheel of a 2022 GMC Hummer EV pickup. Of course, he wasn’t there just to check out the facility and the electric pickup that...
Automakers GM and Ford “need” to spin off their electric vehicle units, says DataTrek co-founder Nicholas Colas. The former auto analyst highlights the latest valuations obtained by pure EV companies as a reason for traditional automakers to separate their electric initiatives unit, from their internal combustion engine vehicle business. “We’ve...
(Reuters) - General Motors Co’s BrightDrop said on Thursday vehicle leasing firm Merchants Fleet plans to order 5,400 more of its delivery vans in a boost to the largest U.S. automaker’s fledgling electric commercial vehicle business. GM unveiled BrightDrop in January in a bid to grab a chunk of the...
BrightDrop, a technology startup from General Motors Co. in Detroit, announced that Merchants Fleet, a leading fleet management company, plans to expand its purchase order to 18,000 BrightDrop EVs with the addition of 5,400 EV410s—the recently unveiled mid-size electric light commercial vehicle (eLCV). The order of the EV410s adds to...
General Motors’ stock (NYSE: GM) rose by 9.9% in the last twenty-one trading days. In comparison, the broader S&P500 index rose by 5.6% over the same period. The automobile manufacturer saw its stock rise after the company continued to focus on its electric and autonomous vehicle strategy. The company is expected to launch 30 new electric vehicles globally by 2025 which will be about 40% of its offerings, with a total investment of $7 billion. They also announced an increase in EV and AV investment with $35 billion earmarked between now and 2025. Now, is GM stock poised to grow? Based on our machine learning analysis of trends in the stock price over the last ten years, there is a 51% chance of a rise in GM stock over the next month (twenty-one trading days). See our analysis on General Motors Stock Chance Of Rise for more details.
(DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Wednesday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. Happy Hump Day — let's finish out this week strong!. Today is Wednesday, November 17, let's check out Detroit's biggest stories of the day.
Three years ago this month, Mayor Mike Duggan called General Motors Co. CEO Mary Barra in a bid to save the automaker's only assembly plant in the city from closing. The plant, Duggan felt, had never reached its full potential. But because it sits in the shadow of GM's Renaissance Center headquarters, it made sense for the plant on the border with Hamtramck to be a linchpin of the automaker's transition to an electric future.
With US President Joe Biden signing the $1.2-trillion infrastructure bill on 15 November into law, IHS Markit analysts say the electric vehicle (EV) industry is especially well-positioned to benefit as funds will soon start flowing to a variety of existing and new energy transition projects. The bill includes $5 billion...
General Motors takes a leap Wednesday towards its much-touted "all-EV" future when it officially opens its first electric pickup truck factory. The auto giant will unveil Factory Zero, a 36-year old plant in Hamtramck, Michigan that has been retooled for electric vehicles (EV), commemorating the occasion with President Joe Biden.
TVR, the well known British sports car manufacturer founded in 1947, is currently not developing an electric vehicle. Its next vehicle is the V8-powered Griffith (pictured), but after that the company will transition to EVs and it has signed a deal with a company to help fund it all. Autocar...
According to a recent report on Reuters, which was republished via Autoblog, General Motors has plans to launch 10 new electric cars in South Korea by 2025. However, per GM's international operations chief Steven Kiefer, the company doesn't currently have specific plans to produce EVs in South Korea. Just last...
As part of plans to transform into “a platform innovator,” GM Korea will emphasize competitiveness and profitability to reinvigorate its business model. That was one of several announcements made in Incheon on Friday, including:. 10 GM electric vehicles (EVs) will become available for the Korean domestic market by 2025. The...
A surge in electric vehicle (EV) sales to meet net-zero climate targets requires an immediate scale-up of EV battery production and relevant infrastructure, adding to pressure on governments and industry leaders to get on top of raw material, innovation and sustainability challenges, analysts say. The global stock of electric cars...
Recent attention given to gas prices in our area should be the backbreaking straw to swing people away from fossil fuel and toward renewable power sources – which continue to improve as technology advances and production scales up. As an early adopter not wishing to rub salt in anyone’s wounds...
Comments / 0