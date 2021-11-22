ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GM official: ‘Urgent need’ for more mining to make EVs

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn official with automaker General Motors Co. today called for the U.S. government to speed up...

Reuters

Car parts group Faurecia cuts 2021 financial guidance

PARIS, Nov 29 (Reuters) - French automotive supplier Faurecia (EPED.PA) cut its guidance for the 2021 financial year, citing a drop in European automotive production, difficulties to adapt to stop-and-go generated costs, and one-off costs in the United States. The company now forecast 2021 sales of between 15-15.5 billion euros...
BUSINESS
Union Leader

Biden's praise for GM overlooks Tesla's actual EV leadership

In August, President Joe Biden invited Detroit automakers to the White House lawn to promote electric vehicles. Tesla wasn't included. The snub was noticeable, but I get it - Biden is a big union ally; organized labor is absent from Tesla's U.S. factories; Michigan is a critical swing state that Biden won in 2020 and will need to win again if he seeks reelection.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Jalopnik

The EV Boat Company That GM Just Bought Into Looks Pretty Promising

General Motors is dipping a toe back into the marine power business. The announcement of GM taking a $150 million stake in a boat startup on Monday may come as surprising to some, but buying into a company that’s making electric boats is just another part of the company’s transition to electric vehicles.
ECONOMY
eenews.net

Energy prices are squeezing Biden. Now there’s a grid warning

High gasoline prices and increased heating bills remain political land mines for the Biden administration, but another energy challenge is looming: the power grid. Fill out the form to read the full article. By signing up, you agree to receive E&E News email updates and offers. You also grant your...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
eenews.net

Auto dealers, unions could weigh down high-flying Rivian

Rivian Automotive Inc., the electric vehicle startup now worth more than all of the big three automakers, is banking on direct relationships with its customers and workers to maintain its eye-popping early success, a top executive told E&E News. Fill out the form to read the full article. By signing...
ECONOMY
eenews.net

Fearing liability, U.S. resists U.N. fund for climate damages

The United States frequently cites fear of liability to explain why it has so far been reluctant to support creating a new international fund for climate victims. But some experts say that fear is misplaced. Fill out the form to read the full article. By signing up, you agree to...
ENVIRONMENT
motor1.com

Biden: GM electrified the auto industry, Detroit is EV world leader

US President Joe Biden toured GM’s Factory ZERO EV plant in Detroit for its grand opening yesterday and even got to have some fun behind the wheel of a 2022 GMC Hummer EV pickup. Of course, he wasn’t there just to check out the facility and the electric pickup that...
POLITICS
editorials24.com

GM and Ford ‘need to spin off their EV operations ASAP’: DataTrek

Automakers GM and Ford “need” to spin off their electric vehicle units, says DataTrek co-founder Nicholas Colas. The former auto analyst highlights the latest valuations obtained by pure EV companies as a reason for traditional automakers to separate their electric initiatives unit, from their internal combustion engine vehicle business. “We’ve...
BUSINESS
Reuters

GM's commercial EV unit to supply 5,400 more vans to Merchants Fleet

(Reuters) - General Motors Co’s BrightDrop said on Thursday vehicle leasing firm Merchants Fleet plans to order 5,400 more of its delivery vans in a boost to the largest U.S. automaker’s fledgling electric commercial vehicle business. GM unveiled BrightDrop in January in a bid to grab a chunk of the...
ECONOMY
dbusiness.com

GM’s BrightDrop EV Order Grows to 18,000 Units

BrightDrop, a technology startup from General Motors Co. in Detroit, announced that Merchants Fleet, a leading fleet management company, plans to expand its purchase order to 18,000 BrightDrop EVs with the addition of 5,400 EV410s—the recently unveiled mid-size electric light commercial vehicle (eLCV). The order of the EV410s adds to...
Forbes

GM’s Stock Up As EV Focus Continues, Will It Rise Further?

General Motors’ stock (NYSE: GM) rose by 9.9% in the last twenty-one trading days. In comparison, the broader S&P500 index rose by 5.6% over the same period. The automobile manufacturer saw its stock rise after the company continued to focus on its electric and autonomous vehicle strategy. The company is expected to launch 30 new electric vehicles globally by 2025 which will be about 40% of its offerings, with a total investment of $7 billion. They also announced an increase in EV and AV investment with $35 billion earmarked between now and 2025. Now, is GM stock poised to grow? Based on our machine learning analysis of trends in the stock price over the last ten years, there is a 51% chance of a rise in GM stock over the next month (twenty-one trading days). See our analysis on General Motors Stock Chance Of Rise for more details.
Newsbug.info

Factory Zero: The 'foundation' for GM's EV future takes national stage

Three years ago this month, Mayor Mike Duggan called General Motors Co. CEO Mary Barra in a bid to save the automaker's only assembly plant in the city from closing. The plant, Duggan felt, had never reached its full potential. But because it sits in the shadow of GM's Renaissance Center headquarters, it made sense for the plant on the border with Hamtramck to be a linchpin of the automaker's transition to an electric future.
BUSINESS
ihsmarkit.com

US infrastructure bill will support 400,000 new EV chargers, but more needed

With US President Joe Biden signing the $1.2-trillion infrastructure bill on 15 November into law, IHS Markit analysts say the electric vehicle (EV) industry is especially well-positioned to benefit as funds will soon start flowing to a variety of existing and new energy transition projects. The bill includes $5 billion...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

GM factory launch ushers in Detroit's EV pickup campaign

General Motors takes a leap Wednesday towards its much-touted "all-EV" future when it officially opens its first electric pickup truck factory. The auto giant will unveil Factory Zero, a 36-year old plant in Hamtramck, Michigan that has been retooled for electric vehicles (EV), commemorating the occasion with President Joe Biden.
DETROIT, MI
insideevs.com

TVR Will Make Sports EVs Helped By Green Lithium Mining Company

TVR, the well known British sports car manufacturer founded in 1947, is currently not developing an electric vehicle. Its next vehicle is the V8-powered Griffith (pictured), but after that the company will transition to EVs and it has signed a deal with a company to help fund it all. Autocar...
BUSINESS
insideevs.com

GM Now Says It Will Offer 10 EVs In South Korea By 2025

According to a recent report on Reuters, which was republished via Autoblog, General Motors has plans to launch 10 new electric cars in South Korea by 2025. However, per GM's international operations chief Steven Kiefer, the company doesn't currently have specific plans to produce EVs in South Korea. Just last...
WORLD
CleanTechnica

GM Korea To Launch, But Not Manufacture, 10 EVs By 2025

As part of plans to transform into “a platform innovator,” GM Korea will emphasize competitiveness and profitability to reinvigorate its business model. That was one of several announcements made in Incheon on Friday, including:. 10 GM electric vehicles (EVs) will become available for the Korean domestic market by 2025. The...
news24-680.com

Make Mine Renewable, Please

Recent attention given to gas prices in our area should be the backbreaking straw to swing people away from fossil fuel and toward renewable power sources – which continue to improve as technology advances and production scales up. As an early adopter not wishing to rub salt in anyone’s wounds...
SAN RAMON, CA

