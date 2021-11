What separates food from a meal is who you share it with, and for three Sonoma nonprofits, that means everyone this Thanksgiving week. The free Thanksgiving meals provided by the Sonoma Community Center, Vintage House and Sonoma Overnight Support, were always important, but the pandemic’s financial disruption last year made their actions all the more valued. And in 2021, with many families still recovering from the pandemic, their charity serves as a safety net, ensuring everyone in the Valley can enjoy the holiday meal.

SONOMA, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO