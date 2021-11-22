Fairborn football coach charged for assaulting 2 children expected to change plea

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn High School head varsity football coach accused of assaulting two children is expected to change his plea Wednesday, according to online court records.

Cory Hardin, 34, was formally charged with one count of domestic violence and one count of child endangering in late August.

He was arrested at a house in the 3200 block of Ackerman Boulevard.

Hardin previously pleaded not guilty in Kettering Municipal Court and was released on his own recognizance, online court records show.

Police were called to a house on Ackerman Boulevard to investigate “concerns of possible child abuse,” according to a Kettering police incident report, obtained by News Center 7 through a public records request.

Court records accused Hardin of physically assaulting two children. Both incidents were captured on video, according to court records.

On the video, court records said Hardin can be seen verbally abusing four children.

“I think when the evidence comes out in its entirety, it’ll become clear he never attempted to cause physical harm to anyone,” said Jon Paul Rion, the attorney representing Hardin. “It’s unfortunate the allegations have been brought in this case and we’re prepared to defend him.”

The incidents were reported to have happened in Kettering and the charges are not related to his position at Fairborn schools.

Hardin had been placed on paid administrative leave by Fairborn City Schools following his arrest, said district spokeswoman Pam Gayheart.

Gayheart said Hardin is a staff member at Fairborn High School, however he’s also listed as the head football coach on the school’s athletic website.

