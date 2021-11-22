ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Fauci urges Americans to get vaccinated, boosted ahead of Thanksgiving as COVID cases rise: "We've got to be careful"

CBS News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs COVID-19 cases rise nationwide, Dr. Anthony Fauci is urging Americans to get vaccinated or boosted before traveling and gathering with their families for Thanksgiving. "We've got to be careful," he told "CBS Mornings" in an interview Monday. The warning comes as the seven-day average of new coronavirus infections...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 26

Ziomara Vega
6d ago

its very funny how everyone or almost everyone are vaccinated and all these boosters coming out and the numbers are still rising. iit doesnt take a genius to realize theres definitely something not right.

Reply(1)
9
Guest
6d ago

When is he going to realize that no one believes a word that comes from his mouth?

Reply(1)
9
repomamma
6d ago

keep vaccinating & covid 19 infections will keep rising. common sense.

Reply
8
