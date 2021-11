Michael Carrick hasn't been in charge at Manchester United for long, but he's already made it clear that the slate has been wiped clean for most players at the club. After less than three days since the new interim coach replaced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the club's former midfielder has a big task on his hands to rejuvenate the players following a torrid campaign so far, and his line-up against Villarreal on Tuesday night was a sign that everyone is getting a second chance.

