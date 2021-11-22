ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

CRN Announces 10 New Members, Winners of CASP Award

By Julia Peterman
wholefoodsmagazine.com
 6 days ago

Washington, D.C.—The Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN) has announced the addition of 10 new companies to its membership rolls, as well as the winners of CRN’s CASP Award. The voting members added during the second and third quarters of 2021:. Arbonne International, which offers plant-based personal care, beauty, and...

wholefoodsmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
theredstonerocket.com

Winners announced for Marshall new technology contest

The Technology Transfer Office at Marshall Space Flight Center has selected winners for a contest held in summer 2021, awarding five cash prizes to civil servants who entered new technology reports with the most commercial potential. Commercialization experts carefully reviewed entries, which were judged based on their ability to transfer technology to commercial sector areas like automotive, manufacturing, sensors, materials and coatings, and health and medicine.
ECONOMY
MyChesCo

Winner Announced for Inaugural C3Conscious Leadership Award

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — The C3 (Corporate Consciousness Co-op) announced and congratulated Dr. Pamela Larde for earning our inaugural Conscious Leadership Award. On Saturday, November 6th following a panel discussion on Different Ways to Approach Corporate Transformation, C3 co-founders Lawrence Henderson and Karen Huller, joined also by fellow panelist Michael Taylor, CEO of Schelling Point, announced at the Consciousness Conference (ConCon) that the C3 Awards Committee chose Dr. Pamela for “both the quality of impact she has on her community and the number people that have been positively impacted,” according to ConCon Awards Committee chair, Lindsey Ackerman.
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
cepro.com

2021 IoT/Connected Product Awards Winners Announced at Total Tech Summit

CE Pro, in conjunction with sister sites Commercial Integrator and Security Sales & Integration, is excited to announce the winners of this year’s Internet of Things (IoT)/Connected Product Awards. The program honors IoT-related products serving the commercial and residential markets. IoT is the network of physical devices, vehicles, home appliances...
ELECTRONICS
andnowuknow.com

The Produce Marketing Association and Center for Growing Talent Announce Winners of Awards of Excellence; Industry Members Comment

NEWARK, DE - Writing for a trade news publication, I get the distinct honor of speaking with and interviewing a multitude of people throughout fresh produce, and therefore I can say from first-hand experience that there are amazing people in our industry. Spotlighting just a few of these names during its “Recognizing the Best Part of PMA” Virtual Town Hall, the Produce Marketing Association (PMA) and Center for Growing Talent (CGT) announced the winners of its Awards of Excellence.
NEWARK, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Arkansas State
wholefoodsmagazine.com

Global Prebiotic Association to Award Young Researchers

Spring, TX—The Global Prebiotic Association (GPA) is calling for applications for the 2022 GPA Young Researcher Award. The 2022 Award will be given to young scientific researchers who have published 1) fundamental and 2) applied research that advances the science or impact of prebiotics (defined by GPA as a product or ingredient that is utilized in the microbiota producing a health or performance benefit).
SCIENCE
wholefoodsmagazine.com

IFF Resource Hub Offers Microbiome Innovation Resources

New York, NY—IFF Health has introduced a new website that brings together the expanded capabilities of the newly merged IFF Health and HOWARU businesses. The resource hub is a launchpad that provides brand partners and co-manufacturers technical insights, updated market intelligence, and comprehensive microbiome innovation resources, according to a press release.
SCIENCE
marinmagazine.com

Announcing the Winners of the First Make It Better Bay Area Philanthropy Awards

The Make It Better Foundation is thrilled to announce the winners of its first annual Bay Area Philanthropy Awards presented by the Marin Community Foundation. To select the winners of the first annual Bay Area Philanthropy Awards, a panel of judges made up of some of the most influential names in the local philanthropy scene reviewed and whittled down more than 78 applicants until arriving at three stalwarts of giving and making a difference. The winners, in the categories of Health and Wellness, Environment, and Social Service, join the more than 40 nonprofits recognized with Philanthropy Awards in the greater Chicago area in previous years. Winners were chosen based on excellence, scalability, efficiency, leadership and effectiveness. The foundation offers its sincerest congratulations to the inspirational winners and to the dedicated employees and volunteers who keep these nonprofits going strong.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crn#Clinical Nutrition#Casp#Biotechnology#Fitness#Casp Award#Arbonne International#Bodybuilding Com#Nad#Alston Bird#Atlantia Clinical Trials#Covington Burling#Creative Services Inc#Scheril Murray Powell#Dishowitz Llp
theeastcountygazette.com

$1,100 Surprise Stimulus Will Hit Your Bank Account This December

The approximately $1 trillion in national assistant distributed to millions of households by three stimulus checks served several people. Still, there is no proof that the national government will give out a fourth stimulus debt. Some States Personal Funds. Corona Virus Delta alternatives are spreading over the nation, mentioning the...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Phoenix, Arizona

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of the richest people on the planet with its billionaire's list. Nearly 2,674 billionaires and more than 25% live in the United States. Collectively these billionaires are worth $13.1 trillion, up from $8 trillion on the 2020 list.
PHOENIX, AZ
Daily Montanan

Telemedicine is a hit with patients, even with its growing pains

Crystal Joseph pays for two telemedicine video services to ensure that her small therapy practice in Silver Spring, Maryland, can always connect with its clients. She’s been burned before. During one hours-long service outage of SimplePractice in late May, PsycYourMind, which offers mental health counseling and group sessions for Black patients, lost about $600 because […] The post Telemedicine is a hit with patients, even with its growing pains appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Biology
Place
Sydney
Country
China
J.M. Lesinski

State of Emergency Declared in New York State

A shot of the 198 Highway in Buffalo, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. As news of the new omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to grow, New York state has officially responded. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul issued a state of emergency yesterday, with the projected length of the state of emergency to last until January 15, 2022.
6abc

What is omicron? What to know about new COVID variant, effect on US

LONDON -- Global health authorities said they're monitoring a new COVID-19 variant first identified in Botswana, with the World Health Organization saying Friday the new strain, dubbed omicron, is a variant of concern. What is this new COVID-19 variant?. South African scientists identified a new version of the coronavirus this...
WORLD
goodmorningpost.com

Pfizer and BioNTech are sceptical about the efficiency of Covid vaccinations against the ‘Omicron’ strain.

BioNTech, a German pharmaceutical company, and Pfizer, a US-based pharmaceutical business, warned on Saturday that they are unsure if their coronavirus vaccinations can help treat the new COVID-19 strain ‘Omicron.’. In “roughly 100 days,” the pharmaceutical companies said they will produce a new vaccine against the covid strain discovered in...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
CBS San Francisco

California Health Officials ‘Closely Monitoring’ New COVID Omicron Variant

SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — State health officials released a statement Sunday confirming that they are “closely monitoring” developments with the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 that recently surfaced and is spreading around the world. State Public Health Officer and Director of the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) Dr. Tomás J. Aragón issued the below statement on the variant: “California is closely monitoring the new Omicron variant, which has not yet arrived in California or the U.S. Vaccines continue to be our best way through the pandemic by safely protecting us against severe illness from COVID-19 and its...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy