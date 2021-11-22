Nielsen ‘Enhancement’ To Bring TV Per-Spot Measurement

The TikTok TV app redesigns the popular short-form video app for the big screen. Like its mobile counterpart, the app offers access to both a user’s “For You” and “Following” feeds, when logged in, as well as a “Discover” page featuring some of the most popular content across the service, including in categories like comedy, gaming, food, travel, sports and animals, among others. But unlike on mobile, where users have to swipe vertically to navigate through the available videos, TikTok TV includes an AutoPlay feature that serves up a continuous feed without interruptions.
