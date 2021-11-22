ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OutPoint Raises USD$1.2M to Help High-Growth Brands Improve Paid Marketing Effectiveness Through Automated Media Mix Modeling

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOutPoint, an automated media mix modeling (MMM) platform, announced it raised USD$1.2M in pre-seed funding to transform how high-growth consumer brands measure paid media effectiveness and diversify marketing investments. The funding enables the company’s growth and hiring efforts, especially in its Research and Engineering functions. Marketing Technology News: MarTech...

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

martechseries.com

How We’re Reimagining Agency Culture and Client Partnerships to Find the Sweet Spot

In April 2020, the agency to which my partners and I had committed our careers and reputations suddenly shuttered. On a normal Tuesday afternoon (or as normal as any day could be in the early weeks of the pandemic), countless employees across three cities learned via email that the agency would be closing, effective immediately. That was that.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

CorVive Announces its Latest Blockbuster Business App that is Designed to Simplify how the Company Shares Information and Welcomes New Customers

Redefining how CorVive educates its customer base and makes product promotion simple the company has partnered with a cutting edge technology company that has allowed them to engage a robust technology platform with easy-to-use equipment. Now everything from sampling the products to managing business activities can all happen from the palm of your hand.
CELL PHONES
martechseries.com

Spryker and T-Systems MMS Partner to Deliver Sophisticated Solutions to Empower Businesses in Digital Commerce Age

Spryker’s innovative solutions support T-Systems MMS’ mission to meet increasing demand for speed and differentiation and help accelerate digital transformation. Spryker Systems, the fastest-growing enterprise digital commerce platform for B2B, B2C, Enterprise Marketplaces and Unified Commerce, has announced a new strategic partnership with T-Systems Multimedia Solutions (MMS). Together, the partnership offers a successful growth path for traditional enterprises to expand beyond their existing legacy systems and transactional business models into a modern platform and cloud driven world.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

The Cookie Ditch: UK Digital Marketing Now Much Less Dependent on Third-Party Cookies

Since Google’s June announcement that Chrome would be delaying its third-party cookie phase-out, many marketers now have more time to prepare. Following Google’s announcement, Criteo – the global technology company that provides the world’s leading Commerce Media Platform – surveyed UK marketers to uncover their attitudes towards the removal of cookies and their plans ahead of the changes set to take place in 2023.
U.K.
martechseries.com

VDN Metaverse to Be Launched as a New Force in The Metaverse Industry

The world’s first metaverse platform of “virtual digital network metaverse” is coming soon. It will officially open the era of Metaverse Intercommunication for people from all over the world. The world’s first metaverse platform of “virtual digital network metaverse” is coming soon. It will officially open the era of Metaverse...
VIDEO GAMES
martechseries.com

Anti-Ad Fraud Platform ADEX Announces Real-Time Traffic Analysis is Available to All Clients

ADEX, the leading anti-fraud solution provider aimed at protecting advertisers’ websites from bots, announces that real-time traffic analysis is now available to all categories of customers additionally to a wide spectrum of advanced anti-fraud tools. Marketing Technology News: Zloadr’s Current Whitepaper Sheds Light On Its eSports NFT Metaverse Offering. Tracking...
TECHNOLOGY
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Marketing
martechseries.com

Adverty Partners with Smart to Further Facilitate Access to Its Seamless In-Game Inventory

Adverty today announces a partnership with Smart as it seeks to widen access to its market-leading programmatic in-game inventory for advertisers globally. Adverty AB (publ), the leading in-game platform for advertisers, agencies and game developers, is expanding its footprint with a global partnership with Smart; a leading independent ad tech platform. The goal of this integration is to provide advertisers with easy access to a large pool of thematic advertising inventory, enabling them to increase their reach and campaign performance while respecting the user experience.
CELL PHONES
martechseries.com

MarTech Interview with Martin Wilson, Co-founder and Director at Bright

Martin Wilson, Co-founder and Director at Bright shares more about the importance of visual content while talking about Bright’s growth journey:. Welcome to this MarTech Series chat Martin. We’d love to hear about more about Bright and what inspired you to start the business?. Our marketing team will tell you...
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

First Annual InMobi Buyer Survey Reveals Impact of IDFA, Report Surveys Leading UK Brands and Agencies

InMobi, a leading provider of marketing and monetization technologies that fuel industries around the world, today released the first annual InMobi Buyer Survey, interviewing more than a hundred leaders from across the UK agency and brand marketer community. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Celia Fleischaker, CMO at Verint. IDFA...
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Why Businesses Depend on Quality Insights and How to Approach Data Quality Management

The data quality problem is still ubiquitous, putting critical business processes at risk. In the 21st century, data plays the same role that oil played in the 18th century. It drives the digital economy, proving a valuable asset for governments, businesses, and society alike. This puts unprecedented pressure on software developers to ensure the highest quality of data, thus evading inefficiencies and unlocking previously unimaginable insights.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

How Not to Tank your NPS Score During the Holidays Due to Supply Chain Shortages Jonathan Moran – SAS

By now, we’re all painfully aware of global supply chain issues. From groceries to apparel, PCs to cars, appliances to toys – everything is in short supply. The effect of these shortages is rippling down from the manufacturer to the distributor into digital and physical storefronts – impacting the end customer. With the holiday season fast approaching, and no end of supply chain trouble in sight, how do sellers keep off customers’ naughty lists?
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Coveo Solutions Inc. Closes $215 Million Initial Public Offering and Concurrent Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. Coveo Solutions Inc. today announced the successful closing of its initial public offering of 14,340,000 subordinate voting shares of the Company (the “Offering”) at a price of C$15.00 per subordinate voting share (the “Offering Price”), for gross proceeds of C$215,100,000.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

MegaFans Closes $500K Seed Rounds With Launchpool Labs

Alphabit Takes Lead in MegaFans Seed Round with Launchpool Labs. MegaFans Ltd, a mobile esports marketing company, headquartered in Tortola, Virgin Islands (British), announced that they have closed their first pre-seed and seed rounds for $500K USD successfully, with Launchpool Labs’ first cohort incubator program. The seed round was led by Alphabit and included participation from Launchpool Labs participants.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Rario Launches Marketplace Feature To Allow Users To Buy, Sell And Trade Cricket Nfts

Early User sees 111x return on Rario Cricket card within days of Marketplace launch. Cricket-based NFT platform Rario announced the launch of its much awaited Marketplace feature which will allow users to buy, sell and trade Rario NFTs on the company’s digital platform. Staying true to its promise of presenting cricket fans an authentic digital collector’s experience, Rario takes the next step in creating an ecosystem on its platform for engaging cricket fans around the world.
SPORTS
Black Enterprise

The New Way to Retire: Start a Digital Business

What do you think of when you think of retirement?. Perhaps you picture yourself digging your feet into warm sand while holding a piña colada, and/or envisioning more free time to pursue that dream project you’ve always put off. Perhaps the thought of retirement simply makes you cringe; after all, you’ve been devoted to an endeavor your entire professional life, and still find meaning in the work. Whatever retirement experience you have in mind, there’s no right or wrong way to do it. The truth is, we’re constantly reinventing ourselves as we go, and that’s part of the beauty of life.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Investis Digital Releases Connect.IQ Special Report on Virtual Events

Report highlights five trends influencing the future of virtual and hybrid events and the way industry leaders support the needs of their stakeholder audiences. Investis Digital, a leading global digital communications company, released its special Connect.IQ report on Virtual Events that evaluates five trends that are influencing the future of virtual and hybrid events as businesses learn how to make them better with key lessons learned during the pandemic.
TECHNOLOGY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

USD 336.90 bn Growth in Railroad Market Size | Increasing Investments in Railroad Transportation to Drive Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The railroad market is expected to witness the emergence of BNSF Railway Co. and Canadian National Railway Co. as some of the key vendors. The market size is expected to increase by USD 336.90 bn from 2020 to 2025, registering a CAGR of 10.14%, according to the latest research report from Technavio. The report offers an in-depth analysis as well as exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.
TRAFFIC

