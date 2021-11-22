OutPoint Raises USD$1.2M to Help High-Growth Brands Improve Paid Marketing Effectiveness Through Automated Media Mix Modeling
OutPoint, an automated media mix modeling (MMM) platform, announced it raised USD$1.2M in pre-seed funding to transform how high-growth consumer brands measure paid media effectiveness and diversify marketing investments. The funding enables the company’s growth and hiring efforts, especially in its Research and Engineering functions. Marketing Technology News: MarTech...martechseries.com
