Cell Phones

Shastic Launches Elle app On Finastra’s FusionFabric.cloud To Streamline the Mortgage Process

By prweb
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElle embeds text messaging into existing Finastra platforms to turn days of chasing customers and documents into minutes. Shastic, a technology company that offers a zero-investment Robotic Process Automation (RPA) platform for banking, announced that its Elle application is available for purchase through Finastra’s FusionStore. The application, which integrates with Fusion...

PlayTreks Releases Blockchain-Based Copyright Tool

Meet the growing demand for content protection in the digital world. The all-in-one app announces the release of its latest module, Copyright Control. PlayTreks, the ALL IN ONE app for the music industry, with powerful features such as music distribution to traditional streaming platforms and a blockchain-based marketplace, music performance analytics, and much more, officially launches its copyright control module.
The Cookie Ditch: UK Digital Marketing Now Much Less Dependent on Third-Party Cookies

Since Google’s June announcement that Chrome would be delaying its third-party cookie phase-out, many marketers now have more time to prepare. Following Google’s announcement, Criteo – the global technology company that provides the world’s leading Commerce Media Platform – surveyed UK marketers to uncover their attitudes towards the removal of cookies and their plans ahead of the changes set to take place in 2023.
CorVive Announces its Latest Blockbuster Business App that is Designed to Simplify how the Company Shares Information and Welcomes New Customers

Redefining how CorVive educates its customer base and makes product promotion simple the company has partnered with a cutting edge technology company that has allowed them to engage a robust technology platform with easy-to-use equipment. Now everything from sampling the products to managing business activities can all happen from the palm of your hand.
#Retail Banking#Mortgage#Fusionfabric Cloud#Rpa#Fte#Marketing Technology News#Fusionstore#Fintech Ecosystem
Spryker and T-Systems MMS Partner to Deliver Sophisticated Solutions to Empower Businesses in Digital Commerce Age

Spryker’s innovative solutions support T-Systems MMS’ mission to meet increasing demand for speed and differentiation and help accelerate digital transformation. Spryker Systems, the fastest-growing enterprise digital commerce platform for B2B, B2C, Enterprise Marketplaces and Unified Commerce, has announced a new strategic partnership with T-Systems Multimedia Solutions (MMS). Together, the partnership offers a successful growth path for traditional enterprises to expand beyond their existing legacy systems and transactional business models into a modern platform and cloud driven world.
In 2021, Developing Online Exposure is a Must for Up-and-Coming Brands

Building online exposure means attracting more potential customers. In 2021, the importance of implementing a strong digital marketing strategy cannot be overstated. Online advertising is here to stay, as the internet has proved to be a conducive medium for digitally marketing products and services to consumers. Without enough online exposure, however, businesses will have a tougher time trying to sell their products or services. Jamin Mootz, the CEO of Houston digital marketing firm Actual SEO Media, Inc., provides tips for businesses trying to grow their online exposure and explains why visibility is critical for attracting customers on the internet.
Anti-Ad Fraud Platform ADEX Announces Real-Time Traffic Analysis is Available to All Clients

ADEX, the leading anti-fraud solution provider aimed at protecting advertisers’ websites from bots, announces that real-time traffic analysis is now available to all categories of customers additionally to a wide spectrum of advanced anti-fraud tools. Marketing Technology News: Zloadr’s Current Whitepaper Sheds Light On Its eSports NFT Metaverse Offering. Tracking...
Why Businesses Depend on Quality Insights and How to Approach Data Quality Management

The data quality problem is still ubiquitous, putting critical business processes at risk. In the 21st century, data plays the same role that oil played in the 18th century. It drives the digital economy, proving a valuable asset for governments, businesses, and society alike. This puts unprecedented pressure on software developers to ensure the highest quality of data, thus evading inefficiencies and unlocking previously unimaginable insights.
Adverty Partners with Smart to Further Facilitate Access to Its Seamless In-Game Inventory

Adverty today announces a partnership with Smart as it seeks to widen access to its market-leading programmatic in-game inventory for advertisers globally. Adverty AB (publ), the leading in-game platform for advertisers, agencies and game developers, is expanding its footprint with a global partnership with Smart; a leading independent ad tech platform. The goal of this integration is to provide advertisers with easy access to a large pool of thematic advertising inventory, enabling them to increase their reach and campaign performance while respecting the user experience.
MegaFans Closes $500K Seed Rounds With Launchpool Labs

Alphabit Takes Lead in MegaFans Seed Round with Launchpool Labs. MegaFans Ltd, a mobile esports marketing company, headquartered in Tortola, Virgin Islands (British), announced that they have closed their first pre-seed and seed rounds for $500K USD successfully, with Launchpool Labs’ first cohort incubator program. The seed round was led by Alphabit and included participation from Launchpool Labs participants.
TrustLogix Brings Unique Data Security Governance Platform to AWS Marketplace

Company sponsoring and exhibiting at AWS re:Invent 2021 as Select Partner; showing how its platform simplifies enterprise cloud data security and privacy. TrustLogix, which delivers a proxyless, cloud-native platform to unify data security and access controls without sacrificing performance, today announced its availability in (Amazon Web Services) AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) that make it easy to find, test, buy and deploy software that runs on AWS. The company is also sponsoring AWS re:Invent 2021 the week of November 29th where it will be exhibiting at booth #948.
VDN Metaverse to Be Launched as a New Force in The Metaverse Industry

The world’s first metaverse platform of “virtual digital network metaverse” is coming soon. It will officially open the era of Metaverse Intercommunication for people from all over the world. The world’s first metaverse platform of “virtual digital network metaverse” is coming soon. It will officially open the era of Metaverse...
Black Enterprise

The New Way to Retire: Start a Digital Business

What do you think of when you think of retirement?. Perhaps you picture yourself digging your feet into warm sand while holding a piña colada, and/or envisioning more free time to pursue that dream project you’ve always put off. Perhaps the thought of retirement simply makes you cringe; after all, you’ve been devoted to an endeavor your entire professional life, and still find meaning in the work. Whatever retirement experience you have in mind, there’s no right or wrong way to do it. The truth is, we’re constantly reinventing ourselves as we go, and that’s part of the beauty of life.
Investis Digital Releases Connect.IQ Special Report on Virtual Events

Report highlights five trends influencing the future of virtual and hybrid events and the way industry leaders support the needs of their stakeholder audiences. Investis Digital, a leading global digital communications company, released its special Connect.IQ report on Virtual Events that evaluates five trends that are influencing the future of virtual and hybrid events as businesses learn how to make them better with key lessons learned during the pandemic.
IoTeX launches MachineFi, a combination of machine and DeFi that unlocks trillion-dollar opportunities in the Metaverse

IoTeX is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated launch of MachineFi, an innovative combination of machine and DeFi to monetize machine-driven data, events, and tasks that unlocks a trillion-dollar opportunity in the Metaverse and Web3. MachineFi’s main objective is to transition traditional IoT and machine verticals into MachineFi decentralized applications...
Search Engine Optimization for 2022 is Main Topic of Focus for Online Advantages

Online Advantages Offers a Number of Effective SEO Core Services Including Organic Search, On-Page SEO,Local SEO, Keyword Research and More. Matt Maglodi, founder of the full service internet marketing company Online Advantages, is pleased to announce that search engine optimization (SEO) will be his company’s main focus for 2022. As...
lockrMail Announces Open Beta For First-Of-Its-Kind Email Productivity Technology

New productivity tool gives users advanced control with an automated filtering system to determine what, how and where emails are delivered while protecting user identity. lockrMail, an email management technology platform, announced the launch of the open beta, providing open access to the company’s proprietary pre-filtering technology to improve inbox efficiency and a unique and secure email address for confident and private open-web browsing. With a previous waitlist of thousands of prospective users, the platform will now grant early access to lockrMail’s free email productivity technology and enable users to curate which emails they wish to receive and maximize the benefit of email on their own terms.
