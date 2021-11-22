Shastic Launches Elle app On Finastra’s FusionFabric.cloud To Streamline the Mortgage Process
Elle embeds text messaging into existing Finastra platforms to turn days of chasing customers and documents into minutes. Shastic, a technology company that offers a zero-investment Robotic Process Automation (RPA) platform for banking, announced that its Elle application is available for purchase through Finastra’s FusionStore. The application, which integrates with Fusion...martechseries.com
Comments / 0