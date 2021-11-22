Pamlico County issues boil water advisory, providing bottled water
BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Pamlico County officials have issued a boil water and low-pressure advisory for residents due to a water plant malfunction.
The advisory is for the following areas in Pamlico County, including Bayboro and Stonewall, parts of Alliance, Maribel, Florence, Whortonville and Paradise Shores:
- NC HWY 55 from Cooper Road in Alliance going East to Trent Road including all adjacent roads
- • Millpond Road
- • Highway 304 to the intersection of HWY 307 and including all adjacent roads
- • Florence Road and all adjacent roads
- • Whortonsville Road and all adjacent roads
- • Browns Creek Road
- • Straight Road from Browns Creek Road to Trent Road and all adjacent roads
- • Trent Road
Bottled water is available for residents who are impacted. It can be picked up from 2-6 p.m. at the Pamlico County Public Services Office at 208 North Street in Bayboro. The bottled water is available on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last.
If you are shut in or need transportation, call the Pamlico County Water Department at (252) 745-5453 to arrange for someone to drop off water.
