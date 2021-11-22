ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WNCT

Pamlico County issues boil water advisory, providing bottled water

By Jason O. Boyd
WNCT
WNCT
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ThddW_0d3sFf8a00

BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Pamlico County officials have issued a boil water and low-pressure advisory for residents due to a water plant malfunction.

The advisory is for the following areas in Pamlico County, including Bayboro and Stonewall, parts of Alliance, Maribel, Florence, Whortonville and Paradise Shores:

  • NC HWY 55 from Cooper Road in Alliance going East to Trent Road including all adjacent roads
  • • Millpond Road
  • • Highway 304 to the intersection of HWY 307 and including all adjacent roads
  • • Florence Road and all adjacent roads
  • • Whortonsville Road and all adjacent roads
  • • Browns Creek Road
  • • Straight Road from Browns Creek Road to Trent Road and all adjacent roads
  • • Trent Road

Bottled water is available for residents who are impacted. It can be picked up from 2-6 p.m. at the Pamlico County Public Services Office at 208 North Street in Bayboro. The bottled water is available on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last.

If you are shut in or need transportation, call the Pamlico County Water Department at (252) 745-5453 to arrange for someone to drop off water.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Fire at Pilot Mountain State Park has burned 180 acres

PILOT MOUNTAIN, N.C. (AP) — Firefighters in North Carolina are working to put out a fire in Pilot Mountain State Park that has already burned 180 acres. The North Carolina State Parks and Recreation Department said the park is closed and likely will be all week. State officials are asking people to stay away from […]
PILOT MOUNTAIN, NC
WNCT

Silver Alert canceled for missing Greene County woman

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — The Silver Alert for Summer Elizabeth Melvin has been canceled. No further details were released. ===== Previous story The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a Greene County woman. Summer Elizabeth Melvin s believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. She […]
GREENE COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bottled Water#Weather#Alliance#Nc Hwy 55
WNCT

WNCT

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy