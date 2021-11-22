ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi Shares His Advice For Safe Holiday Gatherings

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The best advice for a safe Thanksgiving last year was to just stay home. But this year, Thanksgiving is back. Adults and children over the age of 5 are eligible for vaccines, and a...

newyork.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Gov. Hochul: No Known Cases Of New COVID Variant ‘Omicron’ In New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There is growing concern over a new COVID-19 variant that could spread faster, and may put vaccines to the test. Those fears have already led to widespread travel restrictions, CBS2’s Kevin Rincon reported Friday. The new variant called “Omicron” originated in South Africa. It has roughly 50 mutations, including 30 on the spike protein, health officials said. “This strain has the most mutations that we’ve seen out of any other variant. We don’t really want that to change too much where the vaccine is no longer efficacious,” said Dr. Purvi Parikh, an immunologist at NYU Langone Health. Parikh said even...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

World’s Largest Menorah Lit In New York City To Mark Start Of Chanukah

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Larger in-person gatherings are happening this year, as New Yorkers look to celebrate the holiday season. On Sunday night, a giant menorah was lit to mark the first night of Chanukah, CBS2’s Leah Mishkin reported. “It’s really pretty,” 7-year-old Cece Caulford said. The 36-foot tall menorah, weighing in at 4,000 pounds, is in the Guinness Book of World Records, as the largest menorah in the world. “Amazing, it’s just amazing,” Nini Pangan said. Chanukah is a time to spread light, goodness and kindness. Crowds danced before Rabbi Shmuel Butman and Mayor-elect Eric Adams went onto a lift to light the first candle. “The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
New York City, NY
Vaccines
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
Arizona Mirror

Health experts: Holiday gatherings ‘should be fine’ – with precautions

WASHINGTON – Health officials said this week that it should be OK for families to gather over the holidays, as long as people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and take other precautions against the spread of the disease. The tentative greenlight to gatherings comes despite a recent surge in new cases both nationally and in […] The post Health experts: Holiday gatherings ‘should be fine’ – with precautions appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Item

Medical experts share advice on safe holiday celebrations amid COVID-19

Celebrate the holidays this winter with family and friends but remain cautious about your own health and that of those around you, a Geisinger physician advises. Dr. Aliasgar Chittalia, Geisinger primary care physician, said the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines changed his perspective on family gatherings this year compared to 2020.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Health#The Gathering#Thanksgiving#Americans#Cbsn New York
NBC New York

Use This 4-Step Guide for Covid-Safe and Conflict-Free Holiday Gatherings

Get ready for this year's hot topic at Thanksgiving dinner: Covid vaccines. For the 196 million fully vaccinated Americans, the upcoming winter holidays could look like pre-pandemic times, White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said on ABC's "This Week" on Sunday. But many families will still have to make tough decisions about gatherings that include unvaccinated people.
PUBLIC HEALTH
nowhabersham.com

Public health officials encourage safe gatherings this Thanksgiving

With Thanksgiving nearly here and friends and family coming together to celebrate the holidays, the District 2 Public Health Office encourages gathering safely this holiday season to protect yourself and others. “Many families will be a mix of vaccinated and unvaccinated family members,” District 2 Public Health Information Officer Natasha...
PUBLIC HEALTH
1011now.com

Doctors encourage safe gatherings for the holidays as COVID-19 cases increase

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As patients fill up hospital beds right before Thanksgiving, doctors say they’re becoming more concerned. Doctors at Bryan Health and CHI Health hospitals said that with colder temperatures and the holidays, comes indoor gatherings and they are already at capacity with patients. “We have a lot...
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
abc12.com

Mental health awareness for holiday travel and gatherings

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Millions of Americans are heading out to gather with friends and family after holiday traditions were put on pause last year due to the pandemic. With cases still rising and winter approaching Michigan Clinical Social Worker Elizabeth Allen suggests to plan ahead for a less stressful holiday gathering.
FLINT, MI
CBS New York

Pediatric COVID Cases Spiking As Parents Rush To Vaccinate Children Ahead Of Holiday Season

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The good news is that COVID vaccines are now available for children ages 5 and up. The bad news is that COVID cases in children have risen by 32% from just two weeks ago. It seems contradictory — pediatric coronavirus cases spiking just as the country rushes to vaccinate children ahead of the winter holiday and the cold and flu season. Watch Our Special Presentation ‘COVID-19 Vaccines: Our Children, Our Future’ — One reason is that as COVID continues to spread, a smaller proportion of the childhood population has been vaccinated, compared to adults. Dr. Rebekah Diamond, associate professor of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
txstate.edu

How to gather safely during the holidays - a Q&A with Dr. Rodney Rohde

Dr. Rodney E. Rohde, Chair and Regents’ Professor of the Clinical Laboratory Science Program and Associate Director of the Translational Health Research Center at Texas State University, provides insights on how to best gather safely for the holidays during the pandemic. Q: As a health professions expert and practitioner, what...
TEXAS STATE
thedacare.org

Take Precautions to Enjoy Safe Holiday Gatherings

ThedaCare Physician Recommends Vaccinations, Masks and Distancing to Help Avoid COVID-19 Infections. As the weather begins to cool and the holidays approach, people naturally will start thinking about making holiday plans with family. While the holidays are a great time for celebrating special moments with friends and family, it’s important for everyone to consider ways to keep their loved ones safe.
PUBLIC HEALTH
cbslocal.com

How To Gather For Thanksgiving Safely

Families that missed out on Thanksgiving 2020 are looking forward to gathering again. But with new COVID infections increasing nearly 54% in the last month, health officials are worried about igniting a winter wave of infections. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy