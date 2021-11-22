NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi Shares His Advice For Safe Holiday Gatherings

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Larger in-person gatherings are happening this year, as New Yorkers look to celebrate the holiday season.
On Sunday night, a giant menorah was lit to mark the first night of Chanukah, CBS2’s Leah Mishkin reported.
“It’s really pretty,” 7-year-old Cece Caulford said.
The 36-foot tall menorah, weighing in at 4,000 pounds, is in the Guinness Book of World Records, as the largest menorah in the world.
“Amazing, it’s just amazing,” Nini Pangan said.
Chanukah is a time to spread light, goodness and kindness.
Crowds danced before Rabbi Shmuel Butman and Mayor-elect Eric Adams went onto a lift to light the first candle.
“The...
