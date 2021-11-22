ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hornell, NY

Hornell Turkey Trot returns live for 2021, with a twist. Here are the details

By Sean Curran, The Evening Tribune
Spectator
Spectator
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gNODn_0d3sFAyB00

HORNELL – After a year of virtual racing, the 28th annual Hornell Turkey Trot Run and Walk 5K is back live on the streets of Hornell in 2021 for their first ever hybrid race.

While any runner is welcome to parade around the streets of Hornell in their best turkey outfits, the Hornell YMCA will also offer a virtual option for those who wish to avoid the crowds or simply cannot travel to Hornell on the morning of Thanksgiving Day.

As usual, the proceeds of the event will benefit the Hornell Area YMCA in their continued effort to serve people of all ages in Hornell and the surrounding areas.

WHEN AND WHERE

The live Hornell Turkey Trot Run and Walk 5K will start at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 25. Registration for the event will end on Nov. 24 at 9 p.m.

The virtual 5K event will allow runners to submit times anytime between Nov. 25 at 9 a.m. and Nov. 30 at 11:59 p.m. Registration for the virtual event will also close at Nov. 24 at 9 p.m.

THE ROUTE

The first mile of the race will start in front of the YMCA and turn left onto Elm Street before making another left onto Pardee Street towards Main Street. The runners and walkers will then stay on Main street until they reach Church Street, which is where the second mile begins. Racers will stay on Church street until they reach Bennett Street, where they will turn right past the little league fields. The course will cross the river and then head right onto Dennis Ave. Runners will race down Dennis Ave until the reach the final leg of the race on East Main Street, followed by a right on River Street and Loder Street, ultimately ending back on Center Street in front of the YMCA.

WHAT TO KNOW

The event will be held rain, snow or shine. The entry fee is $25 if picking up the race packet at the YMCA while it is $30 if the packet needs to be mailed out. Racers can pick up their packets from the Hornell YMCA on race day for live runners or between Friday, Nov. 26 and Monday, Nov. 29 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Each packet will include a printable digital bib, a printable finishers medal and a long sleeved shirt. In order to receive the packet and the highly-coveted shirt, runners must register before race day, or the times will not be counted toward prizes.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Omicron variant now in North America, Canadian officials say

Canadian officials announced Sunday that the omicron variant of the coronavirus has reached North America, with two cases appearing in Ontario. Top Ontario health officials Christine Elliott and Kieran Moore said in a joint statement that two people who had recently been in Nigeria have tested positive for the variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

Fauci says omicron variant will 'inevitably' hit US

Anthony Fauci said on Sunday that the omicron COVID-19 variant will “inevitably” hit the United States, noting that it has already been detected in several other countries. During an interview on ABC’s “This Week,” anchor George Stephanopoulos asked Fauci if the newly detected variant had been detected by officials in...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Turkey Trot#Church Street#The Hornell Ymca
FOXBusiness

WHO criticizes travel bans on southern African countries

The World Health Organization on Sunday urged countries around the world not to impose flight bans on southern African nations due to concerns over the new omicron variant. WHO's regional director for Africa, Matshidiso Moeti, called on countries to follow science and international health regulations in order to avoid using travel restrictions.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hornell, NY
The Hill

Carrie Meek, former Florida congresswoman, dies at 95

Former Rep. Carrie Meek, one of the first Black Floridians elected to Congress, died on Sunday at the age of 95. Meek’s family spokesperson Adam Sharon told The Associated Press on Sunday that Meek died in her Miami, Fla. home after battling a long illness. Meek, a grandchild of a...
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Interior recommends imposing higher costs for public lands drilling

A long-awaited report from the Interior Department recommends taking steps to increase fees for drilling on public lands, arguing that taxpayers are currently being shortchanged. The department says that the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) should carry out several policies that increase these rates. Drilling on public lands represents 7...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Spectator

Spectator

1
Followers
14
Post
105
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hornell, NY from Hornell Evening Tribune.

 http://eveningtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy