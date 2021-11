Embedded in the infrastructure spending package signed into law by U.S. President. was language increasing the tax reporting requirements for cryptocurrency transactions. That change was heavily opposed by the digital currency industry, which has in its corner a bipartisan group of senators that still hopes to amend the law. Regardless, more struggles are ahead as Washington grapples with how Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies should be regulated and taxed.

