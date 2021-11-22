ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

3 Steps to Escape the 9-5 and Pivot for Success

By Michael Peres
Times Union
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor many people, the ultimate dream once involved landing a lucrative job at a blue-chip corporation, cashing in year-end bonuses and sailing in the Bahamas on paid vacations. Some of us are just graduating college and anticipate getting our first big tech job, and some of us have been working at...

www.timesunion.com

Comments / 0

Related
Times Union

5 Success Tips From My Entrepreneurship Journey

Entrepreneurship is a lot of hard work, and it's not easy to get off the ground. But if you keep at it long enough, there are many successes out there for people who simply try. I owe my success to the lessons I learned along the way — here are...
ECONOMY
Times Union

5 Tips for Building a Successful Multicultural Company

The globalization of business has established a mature, complicated and competitive environment. In order to take leadership positions, companies have to constantly launch new products and services. Prioritizing a multicultural company and diversity goes a long way towards developing new ideas. The trend towards digitalization of various aspects of life...
BUSINESS
bizjournals

6 critical steps for successfully restructuring a management team

Business Journals Leadership Trust is an invite-only network of influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in your community. Business is always evolving, and sometimes an organization can see real benefit from making some internal changes. Restructuring the management team may help a business boost productivity, identify new opportunities and better serve employees and customers. But it’s not a simple undertaking; just shifting responsibilities around or changing titles is unlikely to produce the improvements being sought. And while restructuring the leadership team is a top-down effort, it’s essential to ensure employees fully understand the method and reasons behind any changes being made.
ECONOMY
FingerLakes1.com

4 quick and easy steps to small business success

If you have recently established a small business, you may be wondering how to thrust your company to the next level. It can sound like a daunting process at first, but if you have your sights set on national, or even global, expansion in the coming years, it can pay to start early. If you are a recent small business owner, continue reading to familiarize yourself with quick and easy steps to small business success.
SMALL BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Tech
Times Union

How to Build a Team That Embodies the Voice and Mission of Your Company

Have you been looking for opportunities to enhance your business and stand out in the industry? You might be wondering whether you are utilizing your team in the best way or if changes are necessary to create more synergy and maintain consistency of voice and message throughout your company. The...
makeuseof.com

5 Tips to Become a Successful Digital Illustrator

There’s always a need for art, even in the digital world. When it comes to enriching projects with visuals, sometimes stock or vector images just don’t cut it. Digital illustrators offer a fresh perspective; a way to make anything pop. But it’s difficult to thrive in this industry with such...
VISUAL ART
Cleveland Jewish News

Learn to negotiate like pro in 5 steps

So many people think they are such good negotiators, and even boast about it. The problem is when I ask the next question. “What have you read or where did you learn your skills from?”. Most people answer they learned them themselves. That is like asking a surgeon where did...
ECONOMY
universityherald.com

5 Tips on How to Start a Successful Travel Agency.

Starting and operating your own travel agency is an exciting and rewarding endeavor few people get to experience. The travel industry is one of the largest in the world and with profit margins running in the billions, it is easy to see why investing in the sector is such a draw. Like running any other business, travel agencies require hard work, unrelenting commitment, and a lot of passion.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
cascadebusnews.com

5 Steps Not to Miss When Preparing Your Will

Preparing your will doesn’t have to be complicated or overwhelming. Yes, it takes time and effort, but this guide will help make it easier. Even though it’s never pleasant to consider the inevitable, taking time to care for the preparation of your will is very important. It can be a...
chartercollege.edu

5 Steps to a New Career in Health Care

If your passion for helping others has led you to pursue a healthcare career, you’ve chosen a high-growth field expected to add millions of jobs in the coming decade. Where you fit in depends on whether you want to perform direct patient care or work behind the scenes. Either way, your passion needs a plan. You’ll also need a good work ethic, education, training, and the attitude of a lifelong learner to succeed in field.
EDUCATION
digitalconnectmag.com

5 Easy Steps for A Successful Business Intelligence Strategy

In the modern business landscape, more and more companies are investing in a refined business intelligence strategy. This is simple, the modern world is competitive, and businesses need to gain a competitive advantage to gain more market share. By keeping a close eye on their competitors, companies can isolate areas to step in and take over the competition. While all this seems really cool on paper, there are many technicalities involved in constantly keeping up with competitors, better yet studying them to understand where they lag. To help with this, businesses turn to big data, business analytics and of course, data science. This blog will discuss the five essential steps for creating a successful strategy and how business intelligence solutions help organizations maintain an edge over their rivals.
MARKETS
muncievoice.com

5 Steps To Finance Your Start-Up

When it comes to financing, just having a business idea is one thing. Getting it off the ground to prove its value to investors, acquire customers, and ultimately earn profits is another. Start-up companies face all sorts of financial challenges in the early stages, including securing investments. Funding is even more difficult for start-ups in an economic downturn, with many investors wary of putting their money into unproven ideas that may not pan out.
MARKETS
Times Union

How to Increase User Empathy and Build Better Products

User empathy helps put the customer at the very center of everything a business does, creating better products, memorable brands and companies that last. Empathy is the ability to step into users’ shoes, see a company product through their eyes and share their feelings. It's about living through the customer’s experience during the onboarding and day-to-day usage of the product and understanding what it feels like to be a customer of your business.
TECHNOLOGY
CSO

5 Steps to Secure Your Hybrid Workers

More than a year later, many organizations recognize that the hybrid workforce model here to stay. The level of disruption this shift has caused the average person is noticeable, but the impact it has had on network, security, compliance, and other teams in the average organization is even more so.
CELL PHONES
Times Union

Maximize Marketing and Communication Strategies With the Largest Generation on the Planet

The Gen Z generation is on the cusp of becoming the most powerful and influential generation in history. While some marketers might be tempted to view them as a fickle bunch, there is no denying that they have enormous spending power and influence over society. For businesses, it is pivotal to learn more about who they are marketing to and how the status quo has changed in recent years.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Times Union

Letter: Casino money should continue to go to horse racing

Proposed state legislation would take away a chunk of the revenue that flows from casinos to horse racing in New York to use elsewhere. Those who do not remember their history are calling this revenue a subsidy. It is not. When casinos were proposed by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Black Enterprise

The New Way to Retire: Start a Digital Business

What do you think of when you think of retirement?. Perhaps you picture yourself digging your feet into warm sand while holding a piña colada, and/or envisioning more free time to pursue that dream project you’ve always put off. Perhaps the thought of retirement simply makes you cringe; after all, you’ve been devoted to an endeavor your entire professional life, and still find meaning in the work. Whatever retirement experience you have in mind, there’s no right or wrong way to do it. The truth is, we’re constantly reinventing ourselves as we go, and that’s part of the beauty of life.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy