The Ottawa Senators have claimed forward Adam Gaudette off waivers from the Blackhawks. The news was made official on Saturday. Gaudette, 25, had two points (one goal, one assist) and averaged 10:31 of ice time in eight games for Chicago this season. He had been a healthy scratch for six straight contests and struggled to find a consistent role with the team despite feeling the best he's ever felt in his career.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO