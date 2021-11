Black Friday deals on streaming subscriptions may be the best way to try out new apps. Many channels and apps have dollar deals that give you enough time to watch those titles that you didn't want to spend full price to see. This is a push by the streaming services to get more subscribers (that equates to more advertising dollars for ad-supported services). And they are hoping that once you subscribe, you'll stay with the service. Between Thanksgiving day and midnight on Cyber Monday is the best time to sign up for deals on Hulu, AMC+, and many add-on channels, as well as streaming player/streaming software bundles.

INTERNET ・ 4 DAYS AGO