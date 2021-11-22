ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Tips for a happy, safe and COVID-free Thanksgiving from Gulf South health officials

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Thanksgiving dinner just around the corner, health officials across the Gulf South are urging residents to be mindful of COVID-19 precautions while also planning out their menus and activities. After a deadly surge in COVID-19 cases brought on from the Delta variant, hospitalizations and COVID-19 cases are finally...

wpde.com

Celebrating Thanksgiving while keeping loved ones safe: SC health expert shares tips

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Ahead of the winter holiday season, South Carolina is labeled as an area of ‘high transmission’ and while that brings a greater risk, South Carolina’s epidemiologist, Dr. Linda Bell, with the state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said there are safe ways to gather and avoid a surge in people going to the hospital with COVID-19 or dying from the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
thelcn.com

Tips to navigate Thanksgiving safely

(TNS) – It’s Thanksgiving, and another pandemic holiday season, even though many thought we would be done with all of this. Thankfully, vaccines are available this year, which reduces the issues families will face. But many will still face a slew of challenges, from what to cook (supply chain problems)...
PUBLIC HEALTH
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
USC News

Tips on staying safe during your Thanksgiving holiday amid the COVID pandemic

USC Student Health’s Sarah Van Orman and Deona Willes of USC Environmental Health and Safety offer these thoughts on safety enjoying the upcoming holidays:. Getting a booster shot for COVID-19 is strongly recommended. With the combination of colder weather keeping people indoors, the waning of vaccine and natural immunity, and more mingling among non-household members, California public health officials are urging residents to get vaccinated and boosted as soon as possible to help prevent a possible winter surge in COVID-19 cases. If you have received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and six months or more have passed since your second dose, you are eligible for a booster dose. If you have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and two months or more have passed since your dose, you are eligible for a booster dose.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WHAS 11

Doctor-recommended tips for a safe Thanksgiving

TAMPA, Fla. — With Thanksgiving in less than a week, people all over are either expecting company or traveling to spend the holiday with loved ones. In Florida, the state health department reports 68 percent of Floridians are vaccinated, meaning many will be around family or friends who have not yet been immunized against COVID-19.
TAMPA, FL
Grand Forks Herald

Health Fusion: Keep your Thanksgiving safe from salmonella

Salmonella are bacteria that live in the intestines of people and animals. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says you can get the infection by consuming contaminated food or water. Symptoms include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps. The CDC estimates salmonella causes nearly 1.35 million infections, 26,500 hospitalizations, and 420 deaths in the United States every year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Covid #Gulf States #Thanksgiving Dinner #Weather
Odessa American

CATES: Make plans for a safe and happy Thanksgiving

I love the holiday season, but my favorite day of all is Thanksgiving. I love Thanksgiving because it’s not about presents or “stuff,” it’s about gratitude. It’s for looking back on the past year and realizing while times have been very tough, especially since the pandemic hit, there are still things to be grateful for. For every person those things will be different, some will be big, some will be small, and that is to me why Thanksgiving is so special. It’s not about the size of the thing we are grateful for, it’s the gratitude itself. Thanksgiving takes us out of our own heads if we let it, for just one day. It allows us to say Thank You. If there is a downside to Thanksgiving it is the illness and injury that can result from things like fires, and improper food handling. To avoid these issues as much as possible, please consider adding these safety tips for Thanksgiving to your planning this year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
nbc25news.com

Tips to keep your Thanksgiving meal free from foodborne illness

Next week, Americans will enjoy Thanksgiving with family and friends. While the COVID-19 pandemic is still top-of-mind, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reminds us all that it’s also important to keep family and friends safe from foodborne illness this Thanksgiving. “Thanksgiving is one of my favorite times to remind...
PUBLIC HEALTH
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

Officials share tips for observing happy, healthy holiday

As the community gears up for an active holiday season, local and state officials urge the public to practice safe habits both in the home and on the roads. For those who choose to visit relatives over the Thanksgiving holiday, there are a few precautions that can be taken against the spread of viruses, such as maintaining clean hands, masking when appropriate and considering hosting gatherings…
PUBLIC HEALTH
Health
Health
Politics
Politics
Society
Society
Public Health
Public Health
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
holtvilletribune.com

Imperial County Officials Wish A Happy, Safe Holiday

EL CENTRO — A new rise in active COVID-19 cases in Imperial County — there were 40 more reported this week than last week — was met with a plea from county officials to have a happy and safe Thanksgiving. “As we all get together during this Thanksgiving season, I...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
CBS Pittsburgh

Allegheny County Leaders Worried Holidays Will Drive COVID-19 Surge

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – After reporting nearly 900 new cases in 24 hours, Allegheny County leaders offered no reason to believe the numbers will improve coming out of the holiday season. Chief Epidemiologist Dr. LuAnn Brink expressed her concerns about the new COVID-19 cases compounded with the upcoming holiday weekend. Last month was the third deadliest month for COVID infections in Allegheny County and there have already been 67 during the month of November, according to leaders. The county is averaging more than 600 daily cases with reinfections now being added to the case count. Brink stressed how overwhelming those numbers have been, even causing...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Record-Journal

Health officials offer tips for safe holiday gatherings

With Thanksgiving just around the corner, people are preparing to travel to be with family and friends for the holiday. However, with the pandemic still going on, health professionals urge people to travel and gather safely to keep COVID cases down and people healthy. “We just really want people to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
smartertravel.com

10 COVID-19 Travel Tips from Public Health Experts

As COVID-19’s highly contagious Delta variant spreads and other coronavirus mutations continue to threaten, you might be nervous about traveling. If you don’t want to cancel your trip, there are some simple steps you can take to increase your chances of staying healthy while traveling. But don’t take it from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
trinityjournal.com

Top 10 tips for a safe Thanksgiving dinner from Poison Control

Thanksgiving is a joyful time for families to gather around the dinner table to celebrate and give thanks. It’s also a likely time of year to send children and adults to the emergency room with food poisoning. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are nearly 76 million food poisoning cases yearly, with about 325,000 hospitalizations and approximately 5,000 deaths.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wnky.com

Health News – How to have a COVID-safe Thanksgiving

Another holiday during the COVID-19 pandemic, but this Thanksgiving may look at little more normal now that we have vaccines to help provide protection. But, experts have some tips on how to have the safest Thanksgiving possible.
PUBLIC HEALTH

