In the world of good education, the name of Ivy League often pops up. We often hear students wanting to go to universities such as Harvard. Yale, and Cornell – because they are so good! To those who are hearing this term for the first time, I am talking about those universities which have historically been at the top of their game and can be found among the best in the world. This means they open doors to knowledge and a bright future.

COLLEGES ・ 6 DAYS AGO