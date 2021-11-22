Vigil held for victims of Waukesha parade tragedy: ‘There are no words’

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Hundreds of people took part in a vigil Monday evening for the victims of Sunday’s parade tragedy in Waukesha.

The Association of Waukesha Congregations hosted the vigil at Cutler Park in the city’s downtown where the parade was set to end, joined by the Brookfield-Elm Grove Interfaith Network and the Interfaith Conference of Greater Milwaukee.

Community members brought flowers and candles to remember the victims of the violent act that sent shockwaves through the city and beyond.

During the 40-minute vigil, attendees prayed, held up candles and cell phone flashlights to honor the victims and praised first responders and others who immediately sprang into action to save lives.

Five people were killed and 48 more injured when an SUV plowed through a Christmas parade. The SUV’s driver was arrested and faces numerous charges.

Jack Sherman, who was a witness to the tragedy, described it as a nightmare.

“It was horrifying and hard to make sense of. I saw someone go over the roof of that car,” Sherman recalled. “There were people on the ground everywhere. People were putting blankets on people to keep them warm and safe.”

Sherman, who was with his family at the time, was nearby when the driver hit multiple people.

The unthinkable violence shook Sherman to his core. Like many others, he feels lucky to be alive.

“We tried to pull everyone off the street as soon as possible. My brother had his kids with him and we just wanted to get off the street as soon as possible. We all did our best we could do in a senseless situation,” he said.

Anne Kancenback was not at the parade but attended the vigil to support those who have been affected.

“There are no words, there are no words but we will come on top. We will come on top. We will be there for the families who have suffered through this tragedy,” Kanceback said.

Earlier in the day, several people decorated the windows of Smart Asset Realty in downtown Waukesha with hearts and the phrase “Waukesha United.”

Karla Maldonado, the business’ administrative manager, said she knew several people who were at the parade and the company had some people watching it from its windows at the time 39-year-old Darrell Brooks drove through the crowd.

When asked what message she wanted to send to the community, Maldonado said, “that we’re in support and our prayers and our thoughts are with everyone and anyone who was hurt yesterday, anyone who had to witness it.”

The Milwaukee Bucks also honored the victims with a moment of silence ahead of their Monday night game against the Orlando Magic.

Another gathering is set for Tuesday at 4 p.m. at The Rotunda. The Friendship Circle organization said Waukesha’s Jewish community will set up a 12-foot menorah during the event.

Attendees will be encouraged to pledge to do a good deed in honor of the victims, the group added.

The Waukesha County Community Foundation and United Way have also come together to support victims, creating the “United for Waukesha Community Fund” to support families impacted by the crash.

