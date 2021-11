The S&P 500 has pulled back a bit during the course of the trading session on Thursday to show signs of weakness but found enough support at 4665 to turn things around and show signs of strength again. This market is likely to continue to go much higher, as we are broken above the bullish flag that recently had formed. The measured move suggests that we could go to the 5000 handle, which of course is a large, round, psychologically significant figure. All things been equal, the market is likely to continue to see a lot of buyers as we have a major “Santa Claus” rally just waiting to happen.

