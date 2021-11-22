ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iSpecimen Stock Rallies On Supply Pact Of Human Biospecimens For COVID-19 Research

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
Benzinga
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In the last ten months, the Company has partnered with multiple research and health care organizations on diverse projects requiring a variety of COVID-19 samples,...

UPI News

Study: COVID-19 protection wanes after two doses of Pfizer vaccine

Protection can gradually fade after a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, which suggests that a booster shot might be necessary, researchers report. They analyzed data from more than 80,000 adults in Israel, average age 44, who had no previous evidence of infection and who had received a PCR test at least three weeks after their second shot of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine.
Biotech IPOs like iSpecimen soar on COVID fears, but in-person servicers like AirSculpt sink

Friday’s COVID-related market selloff had a mixed impact on shares of recent IPOs – with lockdown-sensitive names like fat-removal firm AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) sinking, but biotechs like iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) and in-home fitness firms like Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) rallying. Post-IPO stocks did better in general than the broad market did following word...
abc27 News

Stocks sink on new COVID variant; Dow loses 905 points

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed sharply lower on Wall Street Friday after a coronavirus variant from South Africa appeared to be spreading across the globe and the European Union proposed suspending air travel from southern Africa. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 905 points. The S&P 500 index fell 2.3%, its worst day since […]
MarketWatch

Moderna to 'rapidly advance' omicron-specific COVID-19 booster candidate

Moderna Inc. said Friday it will "rapidly advance" an omicron-specific COVID-19 booster vaccine candidate and continue to work on booster candidates designed to anticipate mutations of the coronavirus and to study and test higher booster doses also meant to boost immunity. The World Health Organization's technical advisory group earlier on Friday assigned the variant, which was first reported in South Africa, the Greek letter omicron, and said it has been designated a "variant of concern." The US, the U.K. and the European Union have implemented travel bans on South Africa and neighboring countries on Friday, amid concerns the variant may be more transmissible. Shares of Moderna ended the abbreviated Friday session up nearly 21%, while shares of Pfizer Inc. rose more than 6%.
Benzinga

Lifeist Wellness Sells Certain Intellectual Property To Spinach Pay, Boosts U.S. Cannabis Fintech Concept

Lifeist Wellness Inc. (TSXV:LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5BQ) (OTCQB:NXTTF), previously known as Namaste Technologies Inc., announced Thursday that it has entered into a definitive agreement and completed the sale of certain intellectual property assets to Spinach Pay Inc., a privately owned fintech company that provides customer-payment solutions for the U.S. market. The...
Benzinga

Stock Futures Down On Concerns Over New COVID-19 Strain

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) traded down by 1.7% on Friday on concerns about a new, heavily mutated COVID-19 variant. What Happened? Stocks tumbled in a holiday-shortened trading session on Friday after World Health Organization officials warned Thursday of a new COVID-19 variant that has been detected in South Africa. On Friday morning, officials in Belgium confirmed at least one case of the new variant as well.
froggyweb.com

Stocks slip, havens rally as new COVID-19 variant spooks investors

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Stocks fell and headed for their largest weekly drop in nearly two months on Friday, while safe haven assets such as bonds and the yen rallied as a new virus variant added to swirling concerns about future growth and higher U.S. interest rates. The variant, detected by...
KARE

No, there is no evidence that deer transmit COVID-19 to humans

Earlier this year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) found COVID-19 antibodies in white-tailed deer tested in four states: Illinois, Michigan, New York and Pennsylvania. Now, some health officials suggest hunters wear a mask while handling and cleaning carcasses. That has prompted some questions about whether hunting deer and eating...
pulse2.com

iSpecimen (ISPC) Stock: Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ: ISPC) increased by over 85% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ: ISPC) – an online marketplace for human biospecimens – increased by over 85% pre-market today. This is a continuation of momentum as the company stock price increased 80.86% in the most recent trading session.
naturalgasworld.com

Pure Hydrogen signs pact to supply hydrogen trucks

Pure Hydrogen’s newly established company Pure X Mobility will develop and supply these trucks for AKM Earth’s Raw Skips business. Sydney-listed Pure Hydrogen Corp has signed a term sheet for the supply of seven hydroge...
Kansas Reflector

Anti-vaccination rally questions research on COVID-19, touts bill allowing vaccine exemptions

TOPEKA — Kansans attending a rally supporting proposed legislation providing workers an out from federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates repeatedly denied vaccine efficacy research and said any mandate would threaten their way of life. Many in attendance complained they had been personally impacted by vaccine requirements or would be affected by the mandates, including Donna Herman. […] The post Anti-vaccination rally questions research on COVID-19, touts bill allowing vaccine exemptions appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
thedailytexan.com

UT honors COVID-19 vaccine researchers

University and city officials celebrated UT scientists, researchers, health professionals and volunteers Wednesday for their contributions to the COVID-19 vaccine and their efforts to vaccinate Texans. The event highlighted molecular biosciences professor Jason McLellan and researchers Nianshuang Wang and Daniel Wrapp for their assistance in developing a key component of...
