Read full article on original website
Related
TrustedReviews
The iPhone 13 Mini is now a steal with this massive price drop
Despite Apple dropping the iPhone 14 mini from the line-up last autumn, the iPhone mini 13 is still alive and kicking and available at a cut price. Amazon is currently offering the attractive Project Red version of the iPhone 13 mini for under £600, with a £50 discount on the handset currently available.
TrustedReviews
What is fast charging? The speedy technology explained
More companies than ever are throwing their hats into the fast charge market. But what exactly is this new technology, and how does it work?. If you’ve purchased a new mobile phone or laptop within the last few years, you’ve likely come across the term fast charging. Almost all of the latest releases come with battery and charging improvements, so you can spend more time on your devices without worrying that they’re going to die.
TrustedReviews
What is DisplayPort? The video connector explained
If you’ve been looking to buy a new monitor, then you may have come across the term DisplayPort, but what is this technology?. It can be difficult to know what to look for when you’re buying a new piece of hardware, that’s why we’re here to help.
TrustedReviews
Netflix vs Amazon Prime Video: Which streaming platform is better?
Netflix and Prime Video are two streaming services that offer a breadth of content, including plenty of exciting original movies and TV shows. But, which service is best? We’ve compared Netflix and Prime Video to help you decide which streaming site is right for you…. Pricing and subscription tiers.
TrustedReviews
Sonos Arc vs Sonos Beam: Which is right for you?
If you’re a Sonos user in the market for something to give your home cinema set-up a boost, the Arc and Boost are two excellent choices. Both soundbars offer immersive Dolby Atmos sound but are marketed to different prospective audiences. Sonos Arc is the larger, full-sized model intended for bigger TVs and rooms, while the Sonos Beam Gen 2 is an all-in-one soundbar that’s suited to smaller TVs and rooms.
TrustedReviews
How to delete your TikTok account
Looking to delete your TikTok account? Here’s how to do it in just a handful of steps. TikTok has become massively popular in the last few years and it’s showing no signs of slowing down. However, there are still plenty of reasons you may want to delete or deactivate your account.
TrustedReviews
How to check your phone number on iPhone
Having a hard time remembering your phone number? Here’s how to find it on an iPhone. It isn’t easy memorising 11 digits. Perhaps you’ve recently signed up for a new contract or you’ve moved to another country and switched over your SIM. Keep reading to learn...
Comments / 0