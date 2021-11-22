Washington buyers facing Christmas tree shortage after summer heatwave

SEATTLE — As Christmas approaches, farmers and sellers say the supply of Christmas trees is low this year.

Though it’s not yet Thanksgiving, owners and operators of tree lots said they are already selling a lot of trees.

The owner of Seattle Christmas Tree in Wallingford, Paris Hebert, said there were preorders for Christmas trees in October, something that has never happened before.

Those who are able to get trees will be paying more than previous years. A report released by the United States Department of Agriculture this year shows that live tree costs have nearly doubled, compared to prices in 2015. The price increases are connected to the unprecedented heat wave in the Pacific Northwest this year.

Many Christmas trees are grown in the region, including the popular Noble Fir. Many were burned during the summer’s high temperatures, and though the trees will recover over time, they won’t be ready in time for Christmas.

The short supply and high demand caused the owner of Seattle Christmas Tree to open its doors a bit earlier this year.

“I’ve been getting a lot of activity on my website, SeattleChristmasTree.com and my phone’s been going crazy, and I’ve been noticing people want their trees early. So, I thought I’d start a week early this year,” said Hebert.

Hebert said nearly 40% of his farmer’s trees were sunburned during the summer heatwave.

The American Christmas Tree Association said those who want a tree this year should buy early.

