The Sacramento Kings are in a state of flux. However, that hasn’t really been anything that fans aren’t already used to. The Kings got rid of their head coach in Luke Walton after yet another subpar start to the season. However, the move hasn’t sparked the flame that fans hoped as they fell to a Philadelphia 76ers team on Monday night that was missing Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, and Seth Curry.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO