Orange, CA

Orange Skateboarders Look Toward a Park of Their Own

By Shanya Rod
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Skateboarders who live in Orange are one of a few in Orange County without their own local skatepark. A growing coalition of residents and business owners are looking to change that. In the last decade, skateparks have popped up in cities across Orange County; there are at least 30...

voiceofoc.org

Voice of OC

OC’s First Clean Energy Agency to Consider Power Plans

Just four months away from launch, the Orange County Power Authority board of directors are slated to consider how roughly 700,000 county residents will get their electricity — marking one of their biggest decisions to date. Agency directors are slated to consider two power plans — the state’s minimum requirements...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Voice of OC

Kriz: Trying to Shake Down Santa Ana’s Centro Cultural Won’t Wipe the City’s Blood from its Hands

Last year for the whole year there were 67. By the end of this year, unless the shadows change, and there is currently absolutely no reason that they would, the number of homeless deaths in Santa Ana will approach 100 (96 would be the prediction). That would make for a 50% increase in the number of homeless deaths in Santa Ana between 2020 and 2021.
SANTA ANA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
Voice of OC

Kriz: Another Thirty People Died “Without Fixed Abode” in OC in October, and Yet it May Have Been “A Good Month”

Another thirty people died “without fixed abode” in OC in October. Their names are:. Timothy YORGA who died on October 1st in Santa Ana, Roberto TORRES who died on October 2nd in Santa Ana, Santos DIAZGUEVARA who died on October 2nd in La Habra, Marsha FINDLEY who died on October 2nd in Orange, Sergio ANGEL MARTINEZ who died on October 3rd in Santa Ana, Wayne JOHNSON who died on October 6th in Fullerton, Ricardo ESTRADA who died on October 7th in Garden Grove, Carlos Aaron MARTINEZ who died on October 7th in Buena Park, Thomas CANNON who died on October 8th in Costa Mesa, Robert PETERSEN JR. who died on October 8th in Anaheim, Martin FERGUSON who died on October 8th in Santa Ana, Cathy SPAETH who died on October 9th in Anaheim, Edward YORBA who died on October 11th in Orange, Michael SCHENKELBERG who died on October 14th in Anaheim, Erik TINNESEN who died on October 15th in Newport Beach, Ruben GONZALEZ who died on October 16th in Newport Beach, Nicolas VILLANI who died on October 16th in Santa Ana, Ricardo ESPINOZA who died on October 16th in Santa Ana, Imad KATALO who died on October 17th in Santa Ana, Melissa MULAT who died on October 18th in Anaheim, Ronnie MARTIN who died on October 21st in Fullerton, Mark RODRIQUEZ who died on October 21st in Placentia, Dale BODNAR who died on October 22nd in Santa Ana, Infant male HERNANDEZ who died on October 22nd in Orange, Tabetha BELL who died on October 24th in Orange, Johnny SALDANA who died on October 27th in Laguna Niguel, Jose MEDRANO who died on October 28th in Santa Ana, Jose ZARAGOZA who died on October 30th in Fullerton, Erica BARNES who died on October 31st in Laguna Hills, Joseph GULICK who died on October 31st in Newport Beach.
ORANGE, CA
Voice of OC

Seal Beach City Council Meetings Will Remain Virtual Amid Pandemic

Seal Beach City Council will continue to conduct its meetings virtually to protect the health and safety of attendees in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Editors’ Note: This dispatch is part of the Voice of OC Youth Media program, working with student journalists to cover public policy issues across Orange County. If you would like to submit your own student media project related to Orange County civics or if you have any response to this work, contact Digital Editor Sonya Quick at squick@voiceofoc.org.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Voice of OC

Voice of OC

Our mission is to consistently deliver fair, focused and thorough journalism on quality of life and arts issues for Orange County communities while encouraging civic engagement and civil discourse through our editorial pages and social channels.

https://voiceofoc.org/

 https://voiceofoc.org/

