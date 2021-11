ARLINGTON, Texas -- In 2017, the Dallas Cowboys were the victim of what owner Jerry Jones calls "The Burning of Atlanta," when Dak Prescott was sacked a total of eight times en route to a 27-7 loss. In 2021, the tables didn't simply turn, they were picked up by the Cowboys and used as a weapon to bludgeon the Atlanta Falcons at AT&T Stadium, in a 43-3 dismembering that can only be labeled as "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre" -- Dallas having sent a message to the rest of the league that rookie first-round pick Micah Parsons hopes lands with a visceral delivery.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO