Ryan Reynolds Wants To Be Bond Now Too?

There are obviously a few people who want to be the next James Bond and some that are ready to change up the role just a bit to make it a little different. But when thinking about Tom Holland for the role it’s kind of amusing really since it does feel that he might be one of the best candidates. The reason for this is that he’s young enough to take on the role and stick with it for a while, and he’s not too far off from what the image of 007 has been over the years. Now there’s only the matter of what the next Bond is meant to look like and if the same type of appearance is what’s going to be desired. There are fans that would like to see this and fans that are willing to see something new when it comes to Bond, and then there are fans that don’t care so long as the story is enticing and the acting is on point. Tom Holland has the acting ability to take on various roles, but would he be good enough to take on the role of James Bond?

