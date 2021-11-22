ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ryan Reynolds Wants To Be Bond Now Too?

By Mike Julianelle
The Dad
The Dad
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For a while now, we’ve been wondering who will take over for Daniel Craig as James Bond. It’s been known for a few years that No Time To Die would be his last outing as 007, and after a lengthy pandemic-related delay, that movie was finally released this fall. Craig has...

www.thedad.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Michael Keaton Upset To Learn Ryan Reynolds Also Crossed Over Between Marvel And DC

Michael Keaton was kind of upset to learn that Ryan Reynolds has also crossed over between Marvel and DC. The Batman star sat down with Jimmy Kimmel for an interview, and the host had to break the bad news to the beloved actor. Keaton's response got a bit colorful, but he understood. Of course, he's been in Spider-Man: Homecoming and the Dark Knight's beginnings in movies. On the other hand, Reynolds was the Green Lantern and absolutely crushed Deadpool for Marvel. You're going to see even more actors pop up between the two threads in future projects as more of them get greenlit every day. So, he's not going to try and learn a lot about these two separate universes in an effort to not get any more confused than he already is. For some fans, he's the best Batman, but he clearly isn't taking himself too seriously in the years since he helped make the superhero genre explode.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Dwayne Johnson Says He, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds Can Make Marvel and DC Crossover Film Happen

The idea of a crossover between DC's superheroes and Marvel's has been something that has always captivated fans. The first official crossover between the two happened in 1976, with the jointly-published Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man, and there have been dozens more over the years...but it's been quite a while since one of those comics has been printed. Marvel editor Tom Brevoort has said that Marvel just doesn't consider such events worthwhile anymore, since they have to share the revenue with DC. While crossover books are always big sellers, the argument goes that Marvel can just make a big, ambitious book of their own, and even if it only sells 75% of what a crossover book would, that's still 25% more revenue than they would get profitsharing with another publisher.
TV SHOWS
The Independent

Ryan Reynolds explains how he ‘wasted millions of Netflix’s dollars’ on new film Red Notice

Ryan Reynolds has explained how he “wasted millions of Netflix’s dollars” on new film Red Notice.The streaming service’s new release, which has a limited run in cinemas from today (5 November), stars Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. It is reportedly its most expensive film to date, with a budget of $200m (£144.6m).Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, Red Notice follows an Interpol agent who attempts to hunt down and capture the world’s most wanted art thief.According to Gadot, Reynolds would often make his co-stars laugh so much that they ended up ruining loads of takes.“We broke so many takes,”...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Moore
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Gal Gadot
Simplemost

Dwayne Johnson Wants To Play The Next James Bond

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Daniel Craig’s final appearance as James Bond is still in theaters, but Dwayne “The...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Dwayne Johnson pranks co-star Ryan Reynolds after Red Notice premiere

Red Notice co-stars Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds engaged in a banter on social media to the delight of fans. The two actors and Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot are the powerhouse trio of Netflix's latest action movie. Ahead of the film's general release on the streaming service, the three A-listers hilariously called out one another.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gin And Tonic#British#Times#American#Canadian
Popculture

Hit Ryan Reynolds Movie Leaving Netflix Just Weeks After Reaching No. 1

Just weeks after joining Netflix and hitting the top of the U.S. movie charts, the 2012 thriller Safe House is leaving the platform. The movie stars Denzel Washington and Red Notice actor Ryan Reynolds. Monday, Nov. 15 was the last day to watch the movie on the streamer. The movie will be moving over to NBCUniversal's Peacock platform on Tuesday, Nov. 16.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Ryan Reynolds and His Mom Photobomb Gal Gadot at the Red Notice Premiere

Red Notice is currently entertaining audiences in theaters, and is set to hit Netflix this coming weekend. The film sports a star-studded cast led by Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot, and fans have definitely been looking forward to seeing the trio interact onscreen. An endearing video from last week's red carpet premiere for Red Notice showcases a bit of that dynamic already, showing Reynolds and his mom, Tammy Reynolds, accidentally photobombing an interview between Gadot and Variety. You can check it out below.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Hilarious Ryan Reynolds Comedy Crashes the Netflix Top 10 Ahead of the Holidays

A hilarious Ryan Reynolds comedy recently crashed the Netflix Top 10 ahead of the holidays, and fans of the actor will be excited that it's available to stream. Just Friends, a 2005 Christmas rom-com starring Reynolds and Anna Faris, is currently available on Netflix, and it's definitely one to queue up. While it seems to have been knocked down since, the movie was one of Netflix's Top 10 most-watched movies earlier this week.
MOVIES
Collider

Watch: Ryan Reynolds Goes on ‘Antiques Roadshow’ to Appraise ‘Red Notice’ Egg

What a rare sight to behold! The famed third egg, commissioned for Cleopatra near the end of her life has been found and was recently appraised on the American version of Antiques Roadshow. Now it should be known that this is all just viral marketing done by Ryan Reynolds to promote his latest film Red Notice, which is now available to stream on Netflix.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVOvermind

Now Tom Holland Wants to be James Bond

There are obviously a few people who want to be the next James Bond and some that are ready to change up the role just a bit to make it a little different. But when thinking about Tom Holland for the role it’s kind of amusing really since it does feel that he might be one of the best candidates. The reason for this is that he’s young enough to take on the role and stick with it for a while, and he’s not too far off from what the image of 007 has been over the years. Now there’s only the matter of what the next Bond is meant to look like and if the same type of appearance is what’s going to be desired. There are fans that would like to see this and fans that are willing to see something new when it comes to Bond, and then there are fans that don’t care so long as the story is enticing and the acting is on point. Tom Holland has the acting ability to take on various roles, but would he be good enough to take on the role of James Bond?
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Red Notice: Ryan Reynolds Reveals Why It's Easy to Steal From Hugh Jackman

In Netflix's Red Notice, Ryan Reynolds plays Nolan Booth, one of the best art thieves on the entire planet. He does his best throughout the film to outwit a federal agent (Dwayne Johnson) and rival art thief (Gal Gadot). Reynolds isn't much of a thief in real life, but if he were to have to resort to a life of crime, he knows which of his friends he'd target, and which ones he'd avoid. It should come as no surprise that the person in Reynolds' life who he believes would be easiest to steal from is none other than his good friend and social media nemesis, Hugh Jackman.
MOVIES
The Dad

Ryan Reynolds Sends Touching Message to 9-Year-Old After Good Deed Goes Viral

While trick-or-treating in his neighborhood, Dylan approached a house that had left their candy bowl outside. Another unspoken rule of Halloween is the “take one” rule – in the event of an unattended candy bowl, kids should take one piece of candy unless otherwise indicated. But in a video captured by the home’s security camera, we see that Dylan didn’t take one piece of candy.
CELEBRITIES
Time Out Global

Ryan Reynolds releases his new Netflix movie in... Welsh?

Ryan Reynolds is something of a big deal in Wales right now. You probably heard that the Hollywood star has bought a stake in Wrexham FC, with his Rob McElhenney of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia fame as co-investor. But Wales is kind of a big deal for Reynolds too....
MOVIES
The Dad

The Dad

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
621K+
Views
ABOUT

Who is The Dad? The truth is The Dad is not a person; it’s a lifestyle. A lifestyle that isn’t always pretty, but more hilarious than you might expect. Some days parenting feels basically impossible, but we’re up for the challenge. We’re not trying to tell you what to do and how to do it. We’re here to help you escape the craziness, take a break, and have a laugh. Sometimes we’ll drop some knowledge but mostly we’re here to have a good time. We’re not always talking about parenting. We’re not gonna preach at ya. The Dad is like hanging out having a beer in your neighbor’s garage… except with more memes. This is what modern fatherhood looks like. We are kind, involved fathers who talk like real people. We tell dad jokes. We aren’t the dad joke. The Dad is for guys, guys with kids. Guys who understand that once you become the dad, life will never be the same.

 https://thedad.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy