Cabinet ministers “broke down in tears” upon hearing of the death of Sir David Amess, Boris Johnson has said, as he paid tribute to the MP ahead of his funeral.A horse-drawn hearse carrying the Conservative’s body will pass through his constituency of Southend West before Monday afternoon’s service.His friend and party colleague Mark Francois is to deliver a eulogy at the private ecumenical service at St Mary’s Church in Prittlewell, before a second service at Westminster Cathedral on Tuesday.Former Tory minister Ann Widdecombe will read a statement on behalf of the Amess family.The father-of-five, who was stabbed to death while...

