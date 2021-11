Cookeville Rescue Mission is gearing up for the start of bell-ringing season. Executive Director Bruce Bailey said that the mission is currently seeking volunteers for two-hour time slots to ring bells for donations. Bailey said that the “Hope Rings Out” campaign serves as one of the biggest contributors to the rescue mission’s funds. He said that as the organization serves approximately 1,000 people each year, it acts as a way for the community to help the community.

COOKEVILLE, TN ・ 21 HOURS AGO