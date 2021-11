These facts are not up for debate: Kyle Rittenhouse fatally shot two men and wounded another in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August 2020, at a protest over the shooting of Jacob Blake by a police officer. Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, shot and killed a 36-year-old man named Joseph Rosenbaum, and a 26-year-old man named Anthony Huber. He also shot Gaige Grosskreutz, 26, who survived but was hospitalized for one week. In court, Rittenhouse argued that he shot the three men in self defense. He used a semi-automatic, AR-15-style assault rifle.

