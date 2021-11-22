ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Lukashenko Assails EU for Refusing to Hold Talks on Migrants

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (AP) — The authoritarian leader of Belarus on Monday sharply criticized the European Union for its refusal to hold talks on the influx of migrants on the country's border with Poland. Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko urged Germany to accommodate about 2,000 migrants who had remained on the border...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

EU, NATO vow action against hybrid threats on Baltic visit

EU and NATO leaders on Sunday vowed to counter "hybrid threats" on visits to Lithuania and Latvia dominated by the Belarus migrant crisis and Russia's military build-up near Ukraine. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also repeated his call on Russia to "de-escalate" its military build-up on the border with Ukraine and warned of "consequences" if it used force. The visit by Stoltenberg and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen comes ahead of a meeting of NATO foreign ministers including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Latvia this week. Stoltenberg and von der Leyen both accused Belarus of orchestrating the migrant crisis on its border as a "hybrid" threat against the European Union -- a charge that the regime has denied.
POLITICS
newyorkcitynews.net

US looking for war in Belarus Lukashenko

Washington is using the migrant crisis to stage a conflict with Belarus, the country's embattled leader Alexander Lukashenko has declared, in his latest tirade against the West, as the region's border humanitarian crisis drags on. Speaking as participant in a government meeting on Thursday, the veteran strongman alleged that the...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Belarus leader tells migrants they have 'right' to go to EU

Belarus's strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko told migrants on the border with Poland Friday that he would not try to stop them from reaching the European Union, urging Germany to take them in. With many of the migrants hoping to reach Germany, Lukashenko said he was asking the German people to welcome them.
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Lukashenko
Person
Heiko Maas
Person
Angela Merkel
Reuters

'Go through. Go,' Lukashenko tells migrants at Polish border

BRUZGI, Belarus/MOSCOW (Reuters) -Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko told migrants stranded at the border with Poland on Friday that his country would help them to return home if they wanted but would not force them. Thousands of migrants are stuck on the European Union’s eastern frontier, in what the EU says...
IMMIGRATION
mix929.com

Belarus waiting for answer from EU on taking 2,000 migrants, Lukashenko says

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Belarus is waiting for an answer from the European Union on whether the bloc will accept 2,000 stranded migrants from the Belarusian border, President Alexander Lukashenko was quoted as saying on Monday by the official Belta news agency. Lukashenko said Belarus would demand Germany takes in the...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Lukashenko admits Belarusian troops may have helped migrants into EU

Belarusian troops probably helped Middle Easternasylum seekers cross into Europe, Alexander Lukashenko has admitted – while denying he engineered the new migrant crisis on the border between his country and the EU. In an interview with the BBC, at his presidential palace in Minsk, he said it was “absolutely possible” his troops helped migrants across the frontier into Poland.“Maybe someone helped them. I won’t even look into this,” he said.Mr Lukashenko denied being responsible for the crisis by luring migrants to the border with the false promise of easy entry to the bloc, but admitted to letting them cross...
POLITICS
Reuters

EU says 'no question of any negotiation with Lukashenko regime'

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union’s executive said on Thursday there could be no negotiation with Belarus over the plight of migrants at its border with Poland and Baltic states, and it was now focused on getting aid to those stuck there and repatriating them. “There is no question of...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refugees#Eu#Ap#The European Union#Germans#Belarussian#U N#Belarusian#Nato#Twitter#Russian#Polish#Catholics
dallassun.com

EU could ease sanctions on Belarus to start migrant talks: Member of EU Parliament

Brussels [Belgium], November 18 (ANI/Sputnik): The European Union is running out of sanctions options in its standoff with Belarus over migrants and could create some wiggle room if it scaled them back, Tom Vandendriessche, a member of the European Parliament, told Sputnik. EU foreign ministers agreed on Monday to expand...
POLITICS
dallassun.com

Lukashenko has two demands to end EU migrant crisis, Estonia claims

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko won?t help resolve the worsening migrant crisis on his country's borders with the EU unless sanctions are lifted and he is recognized as president, Estonia's top diplomat has claimed. Eva-Maria Liimets, the Baltic nation's foreign minister, made the remarks during an interview with local media on...
POLITICS
WNMT AM 650

Belarus’ Lukashenko, Germany’s Merkel discuss migrant crisis – report

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko and German Chancellor Angela Merkel talked by phone, according to a social media post by reporters for Belarus state media on Monday, amid a migrant crisis at the Polish border with the ex-Soviet state. The posts said the talks lasted around 50 minutes....
POLITICS
