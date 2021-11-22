NBA Twitter reacts to Jordan Poole's big game in Warriors' win over Toronto

It’s been a special season so far for third-year Warriors guard Jordan Poole, and he went off for a second consecutive 30-point performance on Sunday night to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 119-104 win.

Poole, who dropped 32 against the Pistons on Friday, had an historically efficient night from the field, scoring 33 points on 13 shot attempts. He went 8-of-11 from 3-point range.

The Raptors did everything they could to slow Steph Curry, who made just two shots all night and settled for 12 points, but the Warriors’ surrounding cast stepped up alongside Poole. Andrew Wiggins hit six 3s and finished with 32 points. Otto Porter Jr. scored 15 off the bench.

Here’s what players, fans and analysts were saying after Sunday’s win: